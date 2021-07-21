There is a certain charm about film photos. One that doesn't exist in photos taken on phones, or on Instagram. Back then there were no filters and no way you could make your lips look fuller and your eyes appear bigger.

Hence, here is an appreciative piece on Bollywood actresses from before filters were even a thing. Happy scrolling!

1. Begum Para

2. Zeenat Aman

3. Madhubala

4. Smita Patil

5. Silk Smitha

6. Nutan

7. Meena Kumari

8. Waheeda Rehman

9. Vyjayanthimala

10. Hema Malini

11. Simi Garewal

12. Nimmi

13. Tanuja

14. Sharmila Tagore

15. Praveen Babi

16. Jaya Pradha

17. Sridevi

18. Mumtaz

19. Shabana Azmi

20. Dimple Kapadia

21. Madhuri Dixit

22. Juhi Chawla

23. Tabu

24. Neena Gupta

25. Twinkle Khanna

26. Kajol

27. Sushmita Sen

Weren't those times better?