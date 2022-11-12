This weekend brings the release of a brand-new crime comedy thriller, Monica, O My Darling to our television screens. Directed by Vasan Bala, the movie includes an ensemble cast of Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Sikandar Kher and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, to name a few.

The story revolves around Jayant Arkhedkar (Rajkummar Rao), a slick robotics expert, who becomes a part of a murderous plot after his passionate affair takes a rash turn.

Here are some tweets to read before putting on the movie!

Very rarely have I enjoyed the background score in movies. The mission, pulp fiction, come to my mind. Good on you Achint Thakkar for #MonicaOMyDarling — Deena (@DeenaRodrigues) November 12, 2022

The art of story telling by @Vasan_Bala. Loved watching #MonicaOMyDarling — 🇮🇳 Yogesh Kumar ਯੋਗੇਸ਼ ਕੁਮਾਰ (@igoy_k) November 12, 2022

#MonicaOMyDarling also shows what a terrific (and under-utilised) actor @sikandarkher is. He is hilarious, menacing and philosophical all at the same time and effortlessly so! — Vj Shanks (@VjShanks) November 12, 2022

Quite liked #MonicaOMyDarling. I don't watch every scene as keenly as some of you movie maniacs but even I noticed a hotel named Bates Motel in a scene just prior to a murder. Great work by Vasan Bala. — Shubha Dutta (@ShubhaDutta11) November 12, 2022

Watched! #MonicaOMyDarling

.@RajkummarRao is as always impressive with his natural acting skill. A mix of humour, crime and thrill, stupendous movie. .@humasqureshi is lit! 🔥. Tone of .@radhika_apte & dialogue delivery with her laughs. Awesome! Make more of this kinda movie. pic.twitter.com/RIwwtSvBMl — Abhishek Kumar (@cheeku_verma) November 12, 2022

Dear @humasqureshi I have always loved ur performance but ur screen presence in #MonicaOMyDarling is altogether a different vibe. You are just amazing and those dance moves in the introduction song is just perfect. आप इस सदी की सबसे बेहतरीन अदाकारा हो। pic.twitter.com/CZRPwisIwv — Rathish Nair (@nair_manny) November 12, 2022

An awesome movie… #MonicaOMyDarling. There's no denying the fact that Rajkumaar Rao is a great actor. Huma Qureshi, what a great role and full justice. Loved Sikander Kher. He deserves more such good roles. But Radhika Apte, you are just so so so good. Ek ek dialogue is a gem. — neha (@11nehak11) November 12, 2022

#MonicaOMyDarling was fun. Huma is the life of the film. Raj is beautiful. Skiandar Kher is terrific and steals every scene he’s in. I wish there was more of Radhika. The film is predicable, but there’s so much to appreciate that it makes for a good time. — 𝒜𝒽𝓂𝒶𝒹 (@kharkusxo) November 12, 2022

this is the quickest i've gone for a re-watch. #monicaomydarling is one of the best films of the year, topping any of those bloated, big budget, capeshit nonsense. it's just dripping with so much passion & fun, from the first frame to the last. i love it!

pic.twitter.com/hZ3uBq2An5 — Adhik Chowdhury (@AdhikChowdhury) November 12, 2022

#MonicaOMyDarling is 🔥🔥🔥 … must must must watch ! — Anirban Dutta (@meanirbandutta) November 12, 2022

The morning after watching #MonicaOMyDarling and this dialogue is still making me laugh. pic.twitter.com/5I90oJdDJM — YellowStoneDragon 🌈 (@karishmau) November 12, 2022

#MonicaOMyDarling



Huma is too bloated & dull.

Radhika is trying too hard.

Rajkumar Rao is (surprisingly) too tired.



Nothing suspenseful. Too boring.



Had thoroughly enjoyed #MKDNH. Expected at least half a decent film from Vasan Bala. But he coughs up typical #netflix crap. — Sharmaji looking for 'no-chhipkali' zone in India (@VisualCJS) November 12, 2022

Started watching #MonicaOMyDarling on Netflix .



15 mins , and it’s intolerable.



May be I couldn’t connect with the movie . pic.twitter.com/zLpjNx80wE — Citizen Reporter :-)Ambella ! (@joyfulalpa1) November 12, 2022

#MonicaOMyDarling ek behetreen film hai. MUST WATCH@Vasan_Bala is a gem. He could become a king of thriller. 👏🏼🎬 — Karan (@karannpatelll) November 12, 2022

Just watched #MonicaOMyDarling on @netflix and what a brilliant movie it is . ✌️ — Adv. Vansh Singh (@sunkyvlogger) November 12, 2022

In the world of box-office numbers, star system @Vasan_Bala came with a fantastic movie with a genius style of story telling.superb performance, amazing story, cinematography and what not. The bgm is cherry on the top.

@humasqureshi u just stole my heart.#MonicaOMyDarling pic.twitter.com/7jV7oIndCO — SOMYARANJAN ROUT (@SOMYARA95313936) November 12, 2022

Be wary when they say #MonicaOMyDarling as it’s going to take you on a ride worth experiencing. — Aamnasingh (@aamnasingh) November 12, 2022

#MonicaOMyDarling was so much FUN !!! Omg, I missed these kind of movies in Bollywood!!! The cast, the story, the comedy, the thrill all on point !!💯💯 — N (@namitha995) November 12, 2022

#RadhikaApte you were irritating in #MonicaOMyDarling — My Account My Rules (@TruthButTruth) November 12, 2022

Just Watched #MonicaOMyDarling Love the Beats of yeh zindagi kafi nahi hai. @humasqureshi Outstanding and talented as ever. @RajkummarRao flawless as always. — Vishwajit Patil (@_VishwajitPatil) November 12, 2022

@ach1nt has delivered the album of the year with a quirky, irreverent cocktail from @Vasan_Bala ❤️ Proper retro screamer.



Reminded me of the method to the visual language and musical sensibilities that Sriram Raghavan adopted in Johnny Gaddaar. #MonicaOMyDarling — Krishna Charan (@pun_laden) November 12, 2022

#MonicaOMyDarling is such a brilliant masterpiece…its a laughter riot..

And the soundtrack is awesome! #mustwatch — Angel (@angellisa04) November 12, 2022

#MonicaOMyDarling



Thoroughly enjoyed it. Well written and superb performances from Huma, Rajkumar and Radhika. Whacky and fun. Superb music as well. Make more movies thalaivare @Vasan_Bala pic.twitter.com/JNtxEYTYdO — Atman (@teetotalerr) November 12, 2022

#MonicaOMyDarling is simply superb always fan of yours work .@RajkummarRao ❤ — Ŕ@ž@K™ (@moviesfanboi) November 12, 2022

Vasan Bala again delivers another neo noir murder mystery. Love the storytelling and the background score. #MonicaOMyDarling — Kushal (@kushchronicle21) November 12, 2022

If they tone down drastically the cacophonus from the background, #MonicaOMyDarling could be watchable.



Could even be eligible for a theatrical release.



😑 — Nithalle Baba निठल्ले बाबा (@ZombieWoake) November 12, 2022

Looks like our weekend watch is decided!

