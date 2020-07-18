In 2015, Twitter found a Ranbir Kapoor doppelgänger who we instantly fell in love with. This Kashmiri boy, Junaid Shah was even approved by Rishi Kapoor, as his resemblance to Ranbir was uncanny.

Sadly, recent reports have stated that the 28-year-old passed away on Friday, after suffering a massive heart attack at his residence in Ellahi Bagh area of Srinagar.

OMG. My own son has a double!!! Promise cannot make out. A good double pic.twitter.com/iqF7uNyyIi — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 16, 2015

Due to his popularity, Junaid was offered quite a few modelling assignments in Mumbai and was reportedly also a part of Anupam Kher's acting school. Recently, Junaid returned home to take care of his ailing father.

And #RanbirKapoor 's look alike promising Kashmiri young man and my old neighbor Nissar Ahmed Shah's son Junaid Shah passed away after suffering a massive cardiac arrest on Thursday night. — YusufJameelیوسف جمیل (@jameelyusuf) July 17, 2020

His sudden demise has come as a shock. Our hearts go out to the friends and family of Junaid.