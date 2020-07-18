In 2015, Twitter found a Ranbir Kapoor doppelgänger who we instantly fell in love with. This Kashmiri boy, Junaid Shah was even approved by Rishi Kapoor, as his resemblance to Ranbir was uncanny. 

Sadly, recent reports have stated that the 28-year-old passed away on Friday, after suffering a massive heart attack at his residence in Ellahi Bagh area of Srinagar. 

Due to his popularity, Junaid was offered quite a few modelling assignments in Mumbai and was reportedly also a part of Anupam Kher's acting school. Recently, Junaid returned home to take care of his ailing father. 

His sudden demise has come as a shock. Our hearts go out to the friends and family of Junaid. 