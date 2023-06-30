‘Main toh raste se jaa raha tha…main toh bhelpuri kha raha tha!‘ Remember? We are talking about Coolie No. 1. The iconic comedy film starring Govinda in dual roles is undoubtedly one of the best movies directed by David Dhawan. And how can we not mention other OG kalakaars who made the film, ‘L-E-G-E-N’ *wait for it* ‘D-A-R-Y’? Yep, that’s Karisma Kapoor and late actors Kader Khan, and Sadashiv Amrapurkar, to name a few.

Now that we are talking about Coolie No. 1, the 1995 film has completed 28 years of its release today.

The official Twitter handle of Film History Pics (@FilmHistoryPic) posted a clip of a scene from the 1995 film on the occasion. It will make you reminisce about Govinda and Kader Khan’s camaraderie. The sequence shows Kader Khan as Hoshiyar Chand arriving at a bus station wherein he bumps into his son-in-law, Kunwar Mahendra Pratap Singh (Govinda), in a coolie attire. That’s when the whole trouble begins.

For the unversed, Govinda, who plays the role of Raju Coolie in the film, impersonates to be a fake prince from Singapore and gets married to Hoshiyar Chand’s daughter Malti (Karisma Kapoor).

“Coolie No. 1 released today in 1995,” the tweet reads.

Coolie No 1 released today in 1995 pic.twitter.com/aGNkvJGrQk — Film History Pics (@FilmHistoryPic) June 30, 2023

Fans are going nostalgic about it:

Watch the official trailer of Coolie No.1 here:

Hoshiyar Chand ki hoshiyaari! Eh! The 1995 film was later rebooted in 2020 with the same name.