The two-year-long wait is over! Spider-Man: No Way Home is here & I am waiting for my turn to come and watch the movie ( I should have booked the tickets earlier).

We have Doc Ock, Electro, Green Goblin, the villains from the multiverse & we have got Doctor Strange & Peter Parker fighting them. With the spider man's identity revealed to the world, things just get more exciting.

As we all wait to savour this experience, here's what the world had to say about Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Finally i have watched #SpiderManNoWayHome and that was great experience. I don't want to spoil the movie, but i can't control to tell you about the movie, so please go and watch @SpiderMan at your near cinemas. And thank you @MarvelStudios @SonyPictures for this masterpeace! — Nitin Diwaker (@nitinbabaziddi_) December 16, 2021

Never have I ever screamed like this.

Never have I ever laughed like this

Never have I ever cried like this.

Never have I ever felt a movie like this.#SpiderManNoWayHome is a dream — 𝙈𝙅 ⚘ (@mj_being_mj) December 16, 2021

I have seen #SpiderManNoWayHome now, my life no longer serves a purpose. — Paarth (@pvk_xo) December 16, 2021

Nevertheless, if you love Marvel movies or an avid MCU fans (INCLUDING THEIR TV SHOWS!!!!) you gotta watch this. #SpiderManNoWayHome rocks!!! — Nado (@nadoblabla) December 16, 2021

#SpiderManNoWayHome just made the last 20 years of being a nerd worth it. I felt like I was personally being rewarded for supporting comic book movies. It was just utterly magical from start to finish. Thank you Marvel. That rocked. — Aled Davies (@aledtdavies) December 16, 2021

THE MOVIE WAS FUCKING INSANEEEEEEEEEE

ALSO DOCTOR STRANGE PART 2.. SIGN ME THE FUCK UP!!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/bhfEeEvlif — Akanksha¹ᴰ // Christmas Time 🎄☃️❄️🌈🌸🍵💚💛⚓ (@_badassbitch16) December 16, 2021

Just finished watching #SpiderManNoWayHome. PEAK FICTION — Josh (@Streetsy_SSB) December 16, 2021

#SpiderManNoWayHome is hands down one of the best movies I’ve ever seen. Enjoyed every second of it and what a ride of emotions it was. The hype was not enough! It surpassed all expectations. pic.twitter.com/N2GcbP5X1u — Zak_442 (@Zak442) December 16, 2021

Im gonna rewatch #SpiderManNoWayHome more and more. — Naimz (@NaimzRazak) December 16, 2021

I just watched #SpiderManNoWayHome and believe me this movie feels not real this movie is sick i have no words not spoiling anything for you but this is the movie you should definitely watch oh god i have no words just watch this🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Ujjwal Vats (@ujjawalvats23) December 16, 2021

What have you made @SonyPictures

It's not a Movie, it's a world to live in

Really appreciate your team for making this Happen. I don't have words to express how was #SpiderManNoWayHome

Lot's of love from India 🇮🇳

We love you #SpiderMan — Karan Makol (@KaranMakol1) December 16, 2021

#SpiderManNoWayHome 🔥🔥🔥. WHATTEEH WOWW. Marvel does a DC. Best written spiderman film ever. Multiple Goosebumps throughout with a tear jerking climax. When Doctor strange says "Call me Stephen" ❤️❤️❤️. Will Definitely watch it again for the wits😂. Childhood memories galore 🥰 pic.twitter.com/Mwt4uzDfmI — Rathna kumar (@MrRathna) December 16, 2021

I don’t mind watching #SpiderManNoWayHome over and over again!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Laurence (@TheTrentGalvez) December 16, 2021

#SpiderManNoWayHome - ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ The best in the Spider Man series with multiple surprises. A must watch big screen experience that makes you excited, emotional, and relieve each and every moment! With a packed crowd and amazing sound and visual quality, this film is 🔥💥🔥 — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) December 16, 2021

When you just watched the masterpiece that is #SpiderManNoWayHome but you realise you can’t experience it for the first time ever again pic.twitter.com/wNU8ri5KYQ — Really (@Alex_R__) December 15, 2021

Yep, today!! My show ended an hour back and maaaan .... I so want to talk about it now .... I just can't keep calm, the hype is totally worth it!! 🥳#SpiderManNoWayHome — Bijay Mallick (@iBijayMallick) December 16, 2021

Best Peter Parker story that could’ve been told. #SpiderManNoWayHome. Looking forward to the future. — Aarnav (@aarnavg17) December 16, 2021

#SpiderManNoWayHome is the best spider man film.🕷️🕷️🕷️ — Alan Peter Parker (@Alan_Richi_) December 16, 2021

One of the best theatrical experience this year 🔥

Great cast 💥💥💥

Whistles ramp throughout the movie 😎#SpiderManNoWayHome https://t.co/reoVnWp2Hu — King Vizag (@IamLucky509) December 16, 2021

#SpiderManNoWayHome

Everybody's talking about tobey and andrew, that's cool, but i gotta honor this queen.

R.I.P. Aunt May pic.twitter.com/we5MQt6RS5 — Francisco || #SpiderManNoWayHome (@Francis32748807) December 16, 2021

Trying to keep my mouth shut about #SpiderManNoWayHome bc I don’t want to spoil it for anyone pic.twitter.com/cNgcyFx8CQ — Chloe ♋︎ (@HendrieChloe) December 16, 2021

I need 5 business days to recover from #SpiderManNoWayHome — lulu 🍄 (@30_lax) December 16, 2021

Yay! We managed to finish this without any spoilers!

