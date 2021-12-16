The two-year-long wait is over! Spider-Man: No Way Home is here & I am waiting for my turn to come and watch the movie ( I should have booked the tickets earlier).

We have Doc Ock, Electro, Green Goblin, the villains from the multiverse & we have got Doctor Strange & Peter Parker fighting them. With the spider man's identity revealed to the world, things just get more exciting. 

As we all wait to savour this experience, here's what the world had to say about Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Yay! We managed to finish this without any spoilers! 