Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers from the movie.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been the most awaited movie for several months. The movie has now finally been released and has hit the movie theatres.

The movie revolves around a couple, Rocky Randhawa (Ranveer Singh) and Rani Chatterjee (Alia Bhatt), who decide to live with each other’s families for three months. From different cultures to different energies, both have to survive this phrase.

Here are some tweets that one must read before booking their tickets:

Can we take a moment to appreciate the stunning cinematography in #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani? Visually mesmerizing! 📸🎥 #RRKPKReview #RRKPKInCinemas — Krishiv Lokhande (@krishiv_6) July 28, 2023

#KanganaRanaut's cameo in #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani is a delightful surprise! She adds an extra charm to the movie! 💃❤️ #RRKPKReview #RRKPKInCinemas — Mivaan daksh (@Mivaan_Taken) July 28, 2023

The music of #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani is so melodious and fits perfectly with the storyline! 🎶🎵 #RRKPKReview #RRKPKInCinemas — Sibhani Mahatre (@shibanirekt) July 28, 2023

So much to say.This movie isn't K3G of my time it's a freshly made family drama.

It's Rocky aur Rani ki prem kahani.

This movie is EVERYTHING this includes laughter,cries,masala and what not…

My Bollywood heart is so happy after longggg time🥰#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani pic.twitter.com/MQeLduLgGq — Potato'sprapti. (@missbhatts) July 28, 2023

#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani is a breath of fresh air in the romantic genre! It keeps you hooked from start to finish! 🌬️🎥 #RRKPKReview #RRKPKInCinemas — Daksh (@DakshSingx) July 28, 2023

This movie is a complete package of entertainment with a strong message! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani 🎥🌟 #RRKPKReview #RRKPKInCinemas — Anita (@Anita_Garg_) July 28, 2023

#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani portrays the essence of true love and family values! Heartwarming and relatable! 💕👪 #RRKPKReview #RRKPKInCinemas — Soham (@Sohamm_x) July 28, 2023

Can't get over the beautiful sets and locations in #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani! A visual treat indeed! 🌟🎬 #RRKPKReview #RRKPKInCinemas — Isha (@M23Isha) July 28, 2023

The dialogues in #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani are witty and impactful! Kudos to the dialogue writer! 👍💬 #RRKPKReview #RRKPKInCinemas — Moni (@Monixarm_) July 28, 2023

#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani has all the elements of a blockbuster! It's a must-watch for all cinema lovers! 🍿🎦 #RRKPKReview #RRKPKInCinemas — Nafisa 💞🎉 (@Nafisa_H_56) July 28, 2023

The supporting cast of #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani deserves a special mention! Each actor has done a fantastic job! 👍👌 #RRKPKReview #RRKPKInCinemas — Dolly (@DollyDoyde) July 28, 2023

Just saw #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani here in London… The show was housefull.#RanveerSingh is so superb as Rocky.. his comic timing & romance is awesome. The only negative thing in movie is #AliaBhatt & her cringe Acting.. idk why Karan is obsessed with her. Film is Good! 👍 — H A R S H (@iamharsh_55) July 28, 2023

Just witnessed some epic performances in #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani! Kudos to the entire cast and crew! 👏 #RRKPKReview #RRKPKInCinemas — sam. 👐🏼 (@yentamma) July 28, 2023

Just started watching #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani and already loving it! 🙌🏻 Can’t wait to see how the story unfolds. #RRKPKReview

#RRKPKInCinemas pic.twitter.com/LJfoD9JhWK — Suresh Ojha (@SureshOjhaa) July 28, 2023

#RRKPKInCinemas is an absolute delight! The chemistry between the leads is electrifying! ⚡ Don't miss #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani! #RRKPKReview — Vinit (@vinit7mittal) July 28, 2023

#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaanireview #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani its a normal movie, time pass average, mood hai dekhlo warna skip it, very predictable — Honest Bollywood (@HonestBollywood) July 28, 2023

Intermission time during #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani, and it's been a rollercoaster of emotions! The audience's response is fantastic! 💥 #RRKPKReview #RRKPKInCinemas — pari (@parisingh1234) July 28, 2023

#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani leaves you with a smile on your face and warmth in your heart! ❤️😊 #RRKPKReview #RRKPKInCinemas — தர்ஷினி ✍️ (@Dharshini_teddy) July 28, 2023

Hats off to the music director for creating such soulful melodies in #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani! 🎶👌 #RRKPKReview #RRKPKInCinemas — Rakshitha (@rakshitha_63) July 28, 2023

Still reeling from the first half of #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani! Can't wait to see how the story unfolds further! #RRKPKReview #RRKPKInCinemas — H. (@coldlikechill) July 28, 2023

If you haven't watched #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani yet, you're missing out on something extraordinary! Go grab your tickets now! 🎟️ #RRKPKInCinemas — $onu (@sonupanday22) July 28, 2023

My rating for #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani so far: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Don't miss this gem on the big screen! #RRKPKInCinemas — Aarohiyadav (@Aarohiyadav444) July 28, 2023

#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani will stay with you long after you leave the theater. A cinematic experience like no other! 🎬 #RRKPKReview #RRKPKInCinemas — Ajay (@iAjay__99) July 28, 2023

Congratulations to the entire team of #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani for a job well done! 🎉👏 #RRKPKReview #RRKPKInCinemas — Sanjana (@Sanjana_RMs) July 28, 2023

So, who are you watching this movie with?