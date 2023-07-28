Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers from the movie.
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been the most awaited movie for several months. The movie has now finally been released and has hit the movie theatres.
The movie revolves around a couple, Rocky Randhawa (Ranveer Singh) and Rani Chatterjee (Alia Bhatt), who decide to live with each other’s families for three months. From different cultures to different energies, both have to survive this phrase.
Here are some tweets that one must read before booking their tickets:
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
So, who are you watching this movie with?
Top picks for you
EntertainmentAaliyah Jainabout 3 hours ago | 2 min read