Bollywood has barely given us ideal men, but here are a few characters that we could relate with more than others. As one of Bollywood's most talented actors, Farhan Akhtar turns 46 today, here are some woke characters that he's played:

1. Niren Chaudhary a.k.a Panda in The Sky Is Pink

From standing by his wife's reproductive rights to understanding that people have different ways of grieving, Niren is one of the most woke, supporting and understanding characters Bollywood has ever seen.

Even though Farhan Akhtar's character was depicting the choices that the real-life Niren Chaudhary made, there's no one who could have pulled this role off as well as Farhan did.

Remember when he stood by Aditi when she decided to change her religion?

2. Sunny In Dil Dhadakne Do

Even though Farhan's screen time as Sunny in Dil Dhadakne Do was limited, the impact that Sunny's character had on people when he schooled Maanav (Rahul Bose) about the true meaning of equality was impeccable. Sunny is undoubtedly one of the few fictional characters who believe in gender equality.

On a cruise stuffed with a gathering of sexist and patriarchal norms, Sunny's woke character is a breath of fresh air.

3. Imran from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

With his signature hat and his goofy-zesty personality, Imran is a true artist in every sense. Though in the beginning, Imran is trying to mask the dark truth about his biological father with his humor, he eventually confronts his demons.

He doesn't let his ego come in between and apologises to his mother for being wrong, as he confesses that he was at fault.

Imran always speaks his mind and is not scared to take risks or open up about his emotions. In fact, towards the end of the film, he promises he'll publish his poetry if he escaped the Pamplona bull run.

4. Sid from Shaadi Ke Side Effects

Trying to juggle married life with fatherhood, Farhan Akhtar's character in Shaadi Ke Side Effects has no shame in admitting the struggles and anxiety that comes along with being a father.

5. Aditya Shroff from Rock On

A man who has left his passion behind to fall into the corporate maze is initially very frustrated with his life which is straining his relationship with his wife. But he finally gathers the courage to follow his dreams and take control of his life, he has no shame in apologising to his wife and confessing his mistakes.

That's all, folks. Let us know you'r favourite character in the comments section below.