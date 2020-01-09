1. Niren Chaudhary a.k.a Panda in The Sky Is Pink
Even though Farhan Akhtar's character was depicting the choices that the real-life Niren Chaudhary made, there's no one who could have pulled this role off as well as Farhan did.
Remember when he stood by Aditi when she decided to change her religion?
2. Sunny In Dil Dhadakne Do
Even though Farhan's screen time as Sunny in Dil Dhadakne Do was limited, the impact that Sunny's character had on people when he schooled Maanav (Rahul Bose) about the true meaning of equality was impeccable. Sunny is undoubtedly one of the few fictional characters who believe in gender equality.
On a cruise stuffed with a gathering of sexist and patriarchal norms, Sunny's woke character is a breath of fresh air.
3. Imran from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
He doesn't let his ego come in between and apologises to his mother for being wrong, as he confesses that he was at fault.
4. Sid from Shaadi Ke Side Effects
Trying to juggle married life with fatherhood, Farhan Akhtar's character in Shaadi Ke Side Effects has no shame in admitting the struggles and anxiety that comes along with being a father.
5. Aditya Shroff from Rock On
A man who has left his passion behind to fall into the corporate maze is initially very frustrated with his life which is straining his relationship with his wife. But he finally gathers the courage to follow his dreams and take control of his life, he has no shame in apologising to his wife and confessing his mistakes.
That's all, folks. Let us know you'r favourite character in the comments section below.