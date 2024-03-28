Rap is one of the most interesting music genres to have ever existed (and continues to exist). What other music forms cannot do, rap accomplishes much faster and with greater impact. That is; to talk about reality, stigmatised topics and subjects that are harder to digest and simply uncomfortable to hear about. Rap has forever been a powerful music genre to create social change.

Credit: Giphy

Here, take a look at the artists we’ve discussed:

1. Chaar Diwaari

Chaar Diwaari AKA Garv Taneja is one of the most talented musicians of our time, in an interview with Rolling Stone, he described having a full schedule while being on tour and also attending The True School Of Music. He recently also walked the runway for the Garuda Spring Summer collection at Lakme Fashion Week.

Credit: Rolling Stone

2. Arpit Bala

Arpit Bala was born on May 20th, 1999, and hails from Faridabad, Haryana. He debuted with his rap track, ‘Sector 28,’ in collaboration with Foosie Gangn 2021 and has since held a strong presence on YouTube.

Credit: Vibrate.com

3. KR$NA

Krishna Kaul rose to fame and popularity after the release of the music video for ‘Kaisa Mera Desh‘ in 2010. He spent part of his childhood in London and that is where he reportedly gravitated towards rapping at first.

Credit: Youth Incorporated Magazine

4. Yashraj Mehra

Yashraj Mehra began his rapping career as a way to process his life in Mumbai. According to an interview, Mehra was seeking a sense of personal power in his mundane life and that’s how he stumbled upon rap as an art form.

Credit: Hindustan Times

5. RAGA

RAGA AKA Ravi Mishra jumped into the rap scene with UP 14. Mishra hails from East Delhi, and he has voiced his appreciation for OGs such as Badshah, Raftaar and Faris Shafi as well. It seems as though they’ve had a major influence on him.

Credit: CSBD

6. Yungsta

Yash Chandra AKA Yungsta began rapping at the age of 14. He hails from Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur. His most popular tracks include Therapy, READY, Mic Check, and Kabhi Nahi feat. Raga. (as per Sound Cloud).

Credit : Magzter

We love to see artists add flavour to the world and impact society at a larger level.