There’s no doubt that celebrities are hounded by their fans and paparazzi almost all the time. From their dinner dates and salon sessions to even weddings, the media and photographers are forever eager to cover their favourite celebrities.

However, several times, our desi paparazzi said hilarious things while conversing with the celebrities, which made us laugh out really loud. Let’s take a look, shall we?

1. When Janhvi Kapoor was spotted at the airport to catch a flight, the pap humorously said, “ Hyderabad Chali Mili”, referring to her latest character and movie, Mili.

2. When Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, was seen leaving his gym, the paps surrounded him and said, “ Aapka look hi danger hain ekdum, bilkul hero material.”

ADVERTISEMENT 3. When paps spotted Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik, they started saying, “ bohot chalaak, bro”, which was his iconic dialogue in the show. Post this, the singer also repeated a few of his famous lines and dialogues.

4. When Babil Khan was spotted in Juhu, the paps told him, “ Tumhaare liye bhaag ke aaye, ekdum.” To which the Qala actor said, “ Jhoothe!”

5. When paps spotted Sara Ali Khan outside the airport, sporting a white-hued snapback, they told her, “ Topi bohot acha hai aapka.” To which she thanked everyone.

6. When Rashmika Mandanna was spotted outside the airport and told the photographers that she was getting late, the latter said, “ Ab miloge nahi na aap. Jaldi aana.”

While most of it is funny, a lot of times they also cross the line, which obviously is not good.