There is no doubt that celebrities are treated nothing less than gods in our nation. From their lunch dates and salon sessions to even their funeral, the media always rushes forward to break a story.

Today, we have compiled a list of times when media showed insensitivity during celebrity deaths. Let’s go!

1. Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla, one of the most popular television actors, passed away last week due to a massive cardiac arrest. The media didn’t let his friends and family even grieve in peace. When Shehnaaz Gill reached the crematorium to conduct his last rites in a heartbroken state, the media completely mobbed her and shoved their cameras in her face.

So much so, that his own mother had to cover her face because she wanted to avoid media on probably the saddest day of her life.

There were several pictures that were taken INSIDE the crematorium that went viral on social media.

2. Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput, who successfully paved his way from television to movies, allegedly committed suicide last year. Apart from witch-hunting his then-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, the media took an insensitive route to grieve about his untimely demise. From harassing his father to barging into his house, the media showed no mercy to the deceased soul.

Hit Wicket 👎👏

Insensitive coverage

lack of empathy.

What an inhuman act you do afterwards a person's death

Would you do the same if your own dear ones died? #shameonaajtak #SushantNoMore #disgusting @vipinpubby @arzo_o_ @manishmalikk pic.twitter.com/3BuOpz8Ohq — Alisha (@AlishaG23199697) June 15, 2020

Not just this, there were pictures and videos of his dead body that were being circulated on social media.

And, how can we forget the distasteful media trail of his then-girlfriend?

The media present at the NCB office mobs #RheaChakraborty as she arrives for interrogation. pic.twitter.com/Dv31gmXAm8 — Filmfare (@filmfare) September 6, 2020

3. Sridevi

Sridevi, hailed as the nation’s first female megastar, passed away in 2018 due to accidental drowning in a bathtub. While the entire nation was pouring their final tributes to the iconic actress, the media was again showing their insensitivity during an unfortunate time. There were a number of graphics of a bathtub that demonstrated how the actor must have drowned.

That’s Sridevi floating in a tub. This is gross on multiple fronts. pic.twitter.com/5duSDmI8wV — Brown Sahiba (@Rajyasree) February 26, 2018

C'mon, just give them the goddamn Pulitzer already! pic.twitter.com/aU8vBaL0fI — Karnika (@KarnikaKohli) February 26, 2018

There were a number of conspiracy theories surrounding her death.

And, there were several pictures of the actor’s dead body circulating on social media.

4. Kushal Punjabi

Kushal Punjabi, a renowned film and television actor, committed suicide by hanging in 2019. Even though he clearly mentioned that no one is to be blamed for his death in his suicide note, his wife was constantly blamed for the death of the television actor.

5. Irrfan Khan

Legendary actor Irrfan Khan passed away battling colon infection in 2020. As soon as he was diagnosed with the deadly disease, he requested everyone not to speculate anything and he would inform everything himself.

However, the media was having none of it.

6. Dilip Kumar

Dilip Kumar, one of the nation's most celebrated movie legends for decades, passed away this year due to several health issues. From taking pictures inside of the ambulance to his burial, the media didn’t let his friends and family grieve in peace. There were even pictures of his dead body that were massively circulated on social media.

While we agree that celebrities are public figures, but shouldn’t we accord them the basic decency of grieving in peace and treat them as human beings? Not everything is content.

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is suffering from mental health issues, experiencing suicidal thoughts or just needs someone to talk to, remember that help is just a phone call away. Reach out to the following helplines in India. BMC mental health helpline: 022-24131212 (available 24X7), Vandrevala Foundation: 186-02662345/180-02333330 (24x7) or AASRA: 91-9820466726 (available 24X7).