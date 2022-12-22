Sometimes movies provide us with amazing inspiration for how to throw surprises for our friends and loved ones. This is exactly why we thought of compiling some of the best instances of Bollywood movies offering us party/surprise inspo!

Credit: Giphy

Here, take a look:

1. When Bunny surprised Naina with balloons & a cake in YJHD

I think we all remember this pretty well. I mean TBH, it inspired me to surprise a friend with balloons and a cake for their Birthday too.

Credit: Radio City

2. When Dhruv surprised Kavya with loads of tea in Little Things

This one is for chai lovers. I think a solid stock of tea is one of the most thoughtful, yet adorable surprises a chai lover can receive.

Credit: Netflix

3. When Sid made a ‘cake’ for Aisha in Wake Up Sid

This cake was definitely one of the cutest things about the movie. I mean sometimes the best surprises are ones that are thrown together spontaneously and with the simplest things in the world (like bread and jam!).

Credit: YouTube

4. Everyone throwing a party for grand-dad Amarjeet in Kapoor & Sons

I think I speak for everyone when I say that this Birthday bash was beyond adorable. I feel like a lot of us dream of throwing our grandparents a surprise party like this.

Credit: YouTube

5. How Mikesh gave Tanya surprises for her Birthday in Permanent Roommates

Don’t we all low-key want someone who’ll give us tiny surprises a month before our Birthday like Mikesh? Even if you don’t want something like this for yourself, this moment from Permanent Roommates was too adorable for words.

Credit: Zee5

6. When Jagjinder and Alia threw Isha a bachelorette party in Shaandaar

A surprise bachelorette party where everyone is dressed in swanky suits and top hats, where the guests have prepared a choreographed dance is a definite ‘Yes,’ is it not?

Credit: Rediff

7. When Sam surprised Neha by booking a whole theme park for her in Dostana

I don't know about you, but someone booking an entire carnival/ theme park for me to enjoy with them seems like an absolute dream. I love theme parks, but hate the crowdedness that comes with going to one!

Credit: Netflix

I’d be very, very happy with a bread and jam cake for my Birthday, any year!