Not everyone who gives fame a try lives happily ever after, some also realise that it's not their true calling. Many celebs discovered different callings and are now pursuing regular jobs. Here we take a look at the former actors who now work from 9-5!

1. Mayoori Kango

The last time the ghar se nikalte hi girl appeared on screen was in 2009. She was formerly the Managing Director of Performics, a leading digital media agency that is part of French group Publicis. She is currently employed with Google India as the Industry Head.

2. Kumar Gaurav

In 1981, Kumar Gaurav made his acting debut in Love Story. The actor went on to star in a number of popular films, including Teri Kasam, Phool, and Kaante. He now owns a construction company and is a settled and successful businessman.

3. Kim Sharma

After her debut film Mohabbatein, Kim Sharma became a household name. She took a break from the industry after working on a few more films to establish Liaison, a bridal grooming company.

4. Meenakshi Seshadri

In 1998, Meenakshi Seshadri quit acting. Hero, Aandhi-Toofan, Meri Jung, Dacait, Shahenshah, Damini, Ghatak, and Satyamev Jayate are some of her most well-known and successful films. She quit showbiz to raise her children in Texas with her husband. She now teaches Indian Classical Dance and runs the Cherish Institute of Dance, a dance school.

5. Sandali Sinha

Sandali Sinha, who portrayed Pia Varma in Tum Bin, had a cameo appearance in the film's 2016 sequel. Tum Bin 2 was her most recent appearance on screen. She now lives in Mumbai with her husband, Kiran Salaskar. She currently owns and runs a bakery and a spa.

6. Dylan Sprouse

Dylan Sprouse began acting at the age of eight months, alongside his twin brother Cole. They are most known for their famous television show The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, for which he rose to stardom. Sprouse, however, has co-founded All-Wise Meadery in Brooklyn, New York, where he is currently the CEO and head mazer.

7. Angus T. Jones

Angus T. Jones stepped away from the spotlight after more than a decade as the star of Two and a Half Men. Jones attended the University of Colorado at Boulder and was the president of entertainment for Tonite, an events company founded by Sean "Diddy" Combs' son Justin.

8. Jhanak Shukla

The little Gia in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Kal Ho Naa Ho and Karishma Ka Karishmaa star is now an archaeologist with no plans to return to Bollywood.

This list is the polar opposite of what we usually witness!