This Friday brings with it a list of great content, freshly released. So if you're looking for a good weekend binge, then here is everything you should be watching.

1. Ram Singh Charlie

Starring Kumud Mishra as Ram Singh, a Charlie Chaplin impersonator and Divya Dutta as his wife and fellow performer, the film talks about the shutting down of a circus that leaves them all unemployed.





Watch it on SonyLIV.

2. Masaba Masaba

Based on the life of designer Masaba Gupta and her relationship with her mother, Neena Gupta, the web series has garnered a lot of attention as both the celebrities play themselves.





Watch it on Netflix.

3. Sadak 2

The sequel to the 1991 film Sadak by Mahesh Bhatt, this film stars Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapoor in lead roles.





Watch it on Disney+Hotstar.

4. The World Of The Married

The highest rated Korean drama in cable history, this show is about a successful doctor who finds out that her filmmaker husband is cheating on her. Her world crumbles as she sets out to right the wrongs with vengeance.





Watch it on Netflix.

5. Aashram

Bobby Deol's web series debut, Aashram directed by Prakash Jha tells the story of a godman and how he begins the journey of entering politics, and gets accused of exploiting his bhakts.





Watch it on MX Player.

6. All Together Now

In this film, a teen goes about her normal life with a huge secret that no one knows about. She is homeless and lives on a bus.





Watch it on Netflix.

7. Cobra Kai

34 years after the original Karate Kid film, this web series comes from the point of view of Johnny Lawrence, the antagonist of the movie. And follows the rekindling of their rivalry.





Watch it on Netflix.

8. I Am Killer: Released

This three-part documentary is a spinoff of the I Am Killer series and follows the story of a convict who 30 years later, makes a startling confession.





Watch it on Netflix.

The weekend looks sorted.