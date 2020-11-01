Creativity knows no bounds and this lockdown is proof of that. Filmmakers have taken the opportunity to use different shooting techniques to weave interesting stories surrounding the pandemic. Here are a list of shows and movies that were shot completely in lockdown:

1. Home Stories

This Netflix YouTube series featured four different stories surrounding the pandemic and lockdown in India. The series starred Arjun Mathur, Saba Azad, Imaad Shah, Tanmay Dhanania, Veer Rajwant Singh and Apoorva Arora in prominent roles.

2. C U Soon

This Amazon Prime Video Malayalam movie starring Fahadh Faasil, Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran followed the journey of a young man in Dubai. The thriller begins with his online girlfriend going missing during the lockdown and how he gets the help of a hacker to find her.

3. Putham Pudhu Kaalai

A Tamil anthology film, Amazon Prime Video's Putham Pudhu Kaalai loosely translates to 'A Brand New Dawn' and is set in the COVID-19 21-day March lockdown in India.

4. Social Distance

Netflix's eight-part series, set during the beginning months of the COVID-19 pandemic, Social Distance explores how families, healthcare workers and others dealt with it.

5. Wakaalat From Home

Nidhi Singh, Sumeet Vyas, Kubbra Sait and Gopal Datt star in this hilarious Amazon Prime Video web series about a couple trying to get a divorce via Zoom calls in lockdown.

6. The Gone Game

Shot completely in lockdown, this Voot thriller stars Sanjay Kapoor, Shweta Tripathi, Arjun Mathur and Shriya Pilgaonkar. The murder mystery surrounds the death of a young man, who is said to have died from COVID-19 but could have also been kidnapped. This one is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat.

7. A Viral Wedding

Starring Mohit Raina, Amol Parashar, Sonali Sachdev, and Sharib Hashmi, this web series tells the story of a couple whose wedding plans are ruined when the Covid-19 lockdown begins.

8. Hello Stranger

This Philippine web series follows the story of two study partners who fall in love while working together virtually. Cute, whimsical and a fun watch.

How many have you watched?