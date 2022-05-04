Only A True 90s Kid Will Be Able To Guess These Iconic Ads From Just A Screenshot

For most of us desi people who grew up in the 90s, there were only a handful of television ads that managed to grab viewers' attention. From numerous iconic faces to a number of melodious jingles, it's quite hard to get those iconic ads out of our heads.

Do you think that you can guess these ads from just a single screenshot? Take this quiz and find out now!

Are you ready? Let's go!

#1: Zandu Balm Cadbury's Dairy Milk Chocolate Maggi

#2: Cadbury Eclairs Mango Bite Melody

#3: Rasna Liril's Soap Bar Prudent’s Mouth Wash

#4: Frooti Pepsi Coca Cola

#5: Action Shoes Archies Hero-Honda's Bike

#6: Complan Mentos Surf

#7: Ponds Talc Santoor Soap Nivea Cream

#8: Pan Pasand Pan Bahar Pan Parag

#9: Siyaram's Clothing Hero Honda Bikes LML's Freedom Bike