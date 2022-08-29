Let me put you in a nostalgic mood. Remember when you actually had a social circle, when your connections were real, when SRK dropped one hit after another, when life was social media free, when being in love meant giddiness all day long; where are those days? The ones you've known and lived, the ones that feel like an era long gone.

Ahh! Nostalgic much? I don't think there was ever any happiness more honest than the good old days of the past.

Coming to my point, a Twitter user shared a clip of Aamir Khan starrer 'Pehla Nasha' song from the 1992 movie Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, and everybody went into nostalgia mode.

i don't think bollywood will ever be able to top this! no song has ever given me butterflies like this one did 💞pic.twitter.com/9CCKIppmWR — . (@_Lazy_being) August 21, 2022

You're in the 90s, and you've just come home after confessing your feelings to your high school crush, and they like you back too. You're on the top of the world when "pehla nasha pehla khumar" plays on the radio, and there is no other happiness in the world than this wholesome moment.

Here's how Twitter took a stroll down the memory lane.

90s Bollywood music was so good - incredible melodies and I don't know how to describe it but the songs had a weirdly innocent morning-dew feel to them — Ali (@ASadiq93) August 22, 2022

Timeless classic. Always feel like twirling and dancing when this song plays. Love this movie and its songs. Anyone else likes/loves it? https://t.co/fSxjdDzEKG — nomad (@Nadeyah_N) August 22, 2022

90s was the best eraa and start of rom, com fight psycological thrills and shaped the modern industry. Its best and will never replace — Muhammad Atif Khan (@Atifkhan788) August 22, 2022

90s Bollywood songs are so so good🤍 — 𝓐𝓷𝓳𝓲𝓵𝓪 | کرن (@Anjila07_) August 21, 2022

ngl this old school romcom flims gives u the top tier butterflies n ur stomach to brain everything can feel the emotions<3their holding hands to glaring eo with love frm distanc but nowadays actors do more than that like kissing n more intimacy but i can bet,u don't feel anythng! https://t.co/Xl1F462Ge2 — ladkipagalhai!!! (@ladkipagalhai) August 22, 2022

Best song when you’re in love ❤️. Worst song when you don’t want to be in love 😂 https://t.co/tPcxRTwzIC — Arshad Messi (@HonestBhartendu) August 22, 2022

GOAT✨ song✨

Nothing compares this and will never, the feelings this song gives even after so many yrs, pure bliss. Hands down a masterpiece ♥✨ https://t.co/wFuAErtXqq — ((: (@ShySonam_galax) August 22, 2022

This song has a very special place in my heart ♥️ https://t.co/WCsjVFOphw — Rrahel🐘❤🐼 (coincidence pe duniya kayam hai😌) (@Rrahel9) August 22, 2022

Top what?? The Song that destroyed countless number of lives?? 😭😭 https://t.co/zLn74z1VYu — adi (@CalmSilhouette) August 25, 2022

My all time fab song this song is really relatable for new found lovers 😅😻 https://t.co/bLvYreFQyt — ❤️☁️🍁💗 (@shreyashiGhos20) August 22, 2022

Use to recreate this one in school. Memories 😂 https://t.co/h2wgc8eDDh pic.twitter.com/3zhIWOKbNT — Yash Tondwalkar (@yash504) August 22, 2022

Forever fav😍

Takes me back to my school days🥰

I used to dance on this song holding the curtains lol😂#pehlanasha https://t.co/4K6RpWFxdg — Vrushyy (@RcDiu_SAK) August 21, 2022

You know it's a classic when your mom starts naming the cast of the movie while you're humming the song — Vasundhara Joshi (@vasuuu_9) August 22, 2022

And the ending of the movie was so amazing, that gives me a goosebump whenever I watch the movie 🥲 https://t.co/3BVAiDPvSN — Ni~bir "SidNaazianForever" (@SidNaaz_Nibir) August 21, 2022

New bollywood songs can never compete with the treasure of 90s music, loaded with meanings, feelings, and love. Which song was your favourite?