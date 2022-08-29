Let me put you in a nostalgic mood. Remember when you actually had a social circle, when your connections were real, when SRK dropped one hit after another, when life was social media free, when being in love meant giddiness all day long; where are those days? The ones you've known and lived, the ones that feel like an era long gone.
Ahh! Nostalgic much? I don't think there was ever any happiness more honest than the good old days of the past.
Coming to my point, a Twitter user shared a clip of Aamir Khan starrer 'Pehla Nasha' song from the 1992 movie Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, and everybody went into nostalgia mode.
You're in the 90s, and you've just come home after confessing your feelings to your high school crush, and they like you back too. You're on the top of the world when "pehla nasha pehla khumar" plays on the radio, and there is no other happiness in the world than this wholesome moment.
Here's how Twitter took a stroll down the memory lane.
90s Bollywood music was so good - incredible melodies and I don't know how to describe it but the songs had a weirdly innocent morning-dew feel to them— Ali (@ASadiq93) August 22, 2022
90s was the best eraa and start of rom, com fight psycological thrills and shaped the modern industry. Its best and will never replace— Muhammad Atif Khan (@Atifkhan788) August 22, 2022
ngl this old school romcom flims gives u the top tier butterflies n ur stomach to brain everything can feel the emotions<3their holding hands to glaring eo with love frm distanc but nowadays actors do more than that like kissing n more intimacy but i can bet,u don't feel anythng! https://t.co/Xl1F462Ge2— ladkipagalhai!!! (@ladkipagalhai) August 22, 2022
Best song when you’re in love ❤️. Worst song when you don’t want to be in love 😂 https://t.co/tPcxRTwzIC— Arshad Messi (@HonestBhartendu) August 22, 2022
This song has a very special place in my heart ♥️ https://t.co/WCsjVFOphw— Rrahel🐘❤🐼 (coincidence pe duniya kayam hai😌) (@Rrahel9) August 22, 2022
Top what?? The Song that destroyed countless number of lives?? 😭😭 https://t.co/zLn74z1VYu— adi (@CalmSilhouette) August 25, 2022
My all time fab song this song is really relatable for new found lovers 😅😻 https://t.co/bLvYreFQyt— ❤️☁️🍁💗 (@shreyashiGhos20) August 22, 2022
Use to recreate this one in school. Memories 😂 https://t.co/h2wgc8eDDh pic.twitter.com/3zhIWOKbNT— Yash Tondwalkar (@yash504) August 22, 2022
Forever fav😍— Vrushyy (@RcDiu_SAK) August 21, 2022
Takes me back to my school days🥰
I used to dance on this song holding the curtains lol😂#pehlanasha https://t.co/4K6RpWFxdg
New bollywood songs can never compete with the treasure of 90s music, loaded with meanings, feelings, and love. Which song was your favourite?