Let me put you in a nostalgic mood. Remember when you actually had a social circle, when your connections were real, when SRK dropped one hit after another, when life was social media free, when being in love meant giddiness all day long; where are those days? The ones you've known and lived, the ones that feel like an era long gone.

Ahh! Nostalgic much? I don't think there was ever any happiness more honest than the good old days of the past.

via GIPHY

Coming to my point, a Twitter user shared a clip of Aamir Khan starrer 'Pehla Nasha' song from the 1992 movie Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, and everybody went into nostalgia mode.

You're in the 90s, and you've just come home after confessing your feelings to your high school crush, and they like you back too. You're on the top of the world when "pehla nasha pehla khumar" plays on the radio, and there is no other happiness in the world than this wholesome moment. 

Here's how Twitter took a stroll down the memory lane.

New bollywood songs can never compete with the treasure of 90s music, loaded with meanings, feelings, and love. Which song was your favourite?