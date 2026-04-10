In association with Netflix

In what’s quickly turning into one of the biggest crossover moments this IPL season, Rohit Sharma has officially confirmed his collaboration with Netflix and the internet can’t keep calm.

The announcement came via Rohit’s Instagram story, where he shared a glimpse of a script bearing both Netflix and Mumbai Indians branding. Subtle? Not really. Big? Absolutely.

Internet Reacts: “Something Big Is Coming”

Within minutes of the story going live, fans across platforms picked it up. Screenshots started circulating, speculation kicked in, and conversations followed.

Not about whether something is coming.

But how big it’s going to be.

Because when Rohit Sharma posts something like this, it’s rarely random.

What We Know So Far

Cricket and entertainment have always shared the same audience, but this collaboration feels like a step further.

A global streaming giant.

And one of India’s biggest cricketing names.

And the timing? Right in the middle of the Indian Premier League.

Safe to say, this isn’t just another brand association; it’s a moment.

And that’s enough to make this one of the most talked-about announcements of the week.

What This Means

For now, details are under wraps, but one thing is clear:

There is something special coming our way.

Whether it’s a special feature, a series, or something entirely unexpected, this collaboration sits right at the intersection of cricket and storytelling.

And if there’s one thing both these worlds know how to do, it’s keeping people hooked.

The Bigger Picture

The IPL has always been more than just cricket; it’s culture, entertainment, and scale rolled into one.

And with Netflix entering the mix alongside Rohit Sharma, that ecosystem just expanded.

What are your thoughts on this collab?