While his passion was acting and dancing, Sushant Singh Rajput was a man of myriad dreams. And in a brief life, he turned many of those dreams into reality.

Sushant had shared on social media his bucket list of fifty dreams. Some activities reflected his love for his alma mater, some focused on his passion for astronomy and sciences, and others were dreams that kept alive the child in him.

My 50 DREAMS & counting...! 😉

1. Learn how to Fly a Plane ✈️ 2. Train for IronMan triathlon 🏃🏻‍♂️

3. Play a Cricket Match left-handed 🏏

4. Learn Morse Code _.. 5. Help kids learn about Space. 🌌

6. Play tennis with a Champion 🎾

7. Do a Four Clap 👏 Push-Up !

8. Chart trajectories of Moon, Mars, Jupiter & Saturn for a week

9. Dive in a Blue-hole

10. Perform the Double-Slit experiment

11. Plant 1000 Trees

12. Spend an evening in my Delhi College of Engineering hostel

13. Send 💯 KIDS for workshops in ISRO/ NASA

14. Meditate in Kailash

15. Play Poker with a Champ

16. Write a Book

17. Visit CERN

18. Paint aurora borealis

19. Attend another NASA workshop

20. 6 pack abs in 6 months

21. Swim in Cenotes

22. Teach Coding to visually impaired

23. Spend a Week in a Jungle

24. Understand Vedic Astrology

25. Disneyland

26. Visit LIGO. 🌇

27. Raise a horse 🐎

28. Learn at least 10 Dance forms 🕺🏾🕺🏾

29. Work for Free Education 📚

30. Explore Andromeda with a Powerful Telescope 🔭

31. Learn KRIYA Yoga 🧘‍♂️

32. Visit Antarctica 🇦🇶 33. Help train Women in Self-defense 🥋

34. Shoot an Active Volcano 🌋

Learn how to Farm

36. Teach dance to kids

37. Be an Ambidextrous Archer

38. Finish reading the entire Resnick - Halliday physics book

39. Understand Polynesian astronomy

40. Learn Guitar Chords of my fav. 50 songs

41. Play Chess with a Champion

42. Own a Lamborghini

43 Visit St.Stephen’s Cathedral in Vienna

44 Perform experiments of Cymatics

45 Help prepare students for Indian Defence Forces

46 Make a documentary on Swami Vivekananda

47 Learn to Surf

48 Work in AI & exponential

technologies

49 Learn Capoeira

50 Travel through Europe by train

And he tried to fulfill as many of them as he could. Like these:

Fly a plane

Participate in an IRONMAN triathlon

Play a cricket match, left-handed

Dive into a Blue Hole

Plan a trip to alma mater

dreams, dreams...

What an overwhelming feeling. Thank you Delhi Technological University (my DCE:) for having me there and help make my dream come true.

Lots and lots of love. ❤️🍻

✅ Dream 12/50

✅ Dream 12/50

Plan a day trip to My Alma Mater. #livingmydreams #lovingmydreams

I’m just you away from glory ✨

The day when one of my most beautiful dreams came true. ✅ Dream 12/50

The day when one of my most beautiful dreams came true. ✅ Dream 12/50

Plan a day trip to My Alma Mater. #livingmydreams #lovingmydreams

Spend a day at The Large Hadron Collider, CERN

If we were protons, this would have been our Time-Machine !💥

Just a few days away from this dream. Can’t wait... 🕺🏾

—— Dream 17/50

—— Dream 17/50

Spend a day at The Large Hadron Collider, CERN. 💥#livingMyDreams#lovingMyDreams@CERN

A place where WWW was invented.

A place that discovered the God (damn:) particle.

A place of numerous divine collisions.

A place where Matter matters. 😉

A big thanks to #CERN for being so welcoming and making my dream come true.

—Dream 17/50 ✅ #livingMyDreams#lovingMyDreams

Swim in Cenotes

Visit Disneyland

Come Rain🌧, Come Snow⛄️

Wherever Your Dreams take You

You Gotta Go...! 🕺🏾

—— Dream 25/50

—— Dream 25/50

Disneyland ✅

Explore Andromeda through a powerful telescope

Going Up the spiral. 🌪

Dream 30/50

Dream 30/50

Explore Andromeda through a powerful telescope. #livingmydreams #lovingmydreams

Train women in self-defense

Yes let’s do this. 🔱🔥

Dream 33/50

Dream 33/50

Help train more and more women in Self-Defense. #livingdreams #lovingdreams

Be an ambidextrous archer.

Perfection resides in the ‘next’ repetition. Passion lies in the ‘present’ one.#selfmusing 💫

Dream 37/50 🌈

Dream 37/50 🌈

Ambidextrous archer 🏹#livingmydreams#lovingMyDreams

Perform experiments of Cymatics

His passion and dreams will remain an inspiration, reminding us that life is truly lived in the moments we make our own.