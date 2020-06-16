While his passion was acting and dancing, Sushant Singh Rajput was a man of myriad dreams. And in a brief life, he turned many of those dreams into reality. 

Sushant Singh Rajput
Source: Instagram

Sushant had shared on social media his bucket list of fifty dreams. Some activities reflected his love for his alma mater, some focused on his passion for astronomy and sciences, and others were dreams that kept alive the child in him. 

And he tried to fulfill as many of them as he could. Like these: 

Fly a plane

Participate in an IRONMAN triathlon

Play a cricket match, left-handed 

Dive into a Blue Hole

Plan a trip to alma mater

Spend a day at The Large Hadron Collider, CERN

Swim in Cenotes

Visit Disneyland

Explore Andromeda through a powerful telescope

Train women in self-defense

Be an ambidextrous archer. 

Perform experiments of Cymatics

His passion and dreams will remain an inspiration, reminding us that life is truly lived in the moments we make our own. 