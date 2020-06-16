While his passion was acting and dancing, Sushant Singh Rajput was a man of myriad dreams. And in a brief life, he turned many of those dreams into reality.
Sushant had shared on social media his bucket list of fifty dreams. Some activities reflected his love for his alma mater, some focused on his passion for astronomy and sciences, and others were dreams that kept alive the child in him.
My 50 DREAMS & counting...! 😉— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019
1. Learn how to Fly a Plane ✈️ 2. Train for IronMan triathlon 🏃🏻♂️
3. Play a Cricket Match left-handed 🏏
4. Learn Morse Code _.. 5. Help kids learn about Space. 🌌
6. Play tennis with a Champion 🎾
7. Do a Four Clap 👏 Push-Up ! (1/6) ... pic.twitter.com/8HDqlTNmb6
8. Chart trajectories of Moon, Mars, Jupiter & Saturn for a week— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019
9. Dive in a Blue-hole
10. Perform the Double-Slit experiment
11. Plant 1000 Trees
12. Spend an evening in my Delhi College of Engineering hostel
13. Send 💯 KIDS for workshops in ISRO/ NASA
14. Meditate in Kailash pic.twitter.com/x4jVGp4UJS
15. Play Poker with a Champ— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019
16. Write a Book
17. Visit CERN
18. Paint aurora borealis
19. Attend another NASA workshop
20. 6 pack abs in 6 months
21. Swim in Cenotes
22. Teach Coding to visually impaired
23. Spend a Week in a Jungle
24. Understand Vedic Astrology
25. Disneyland pic.twitter.com/SImtmgMAcm
26. Visit LIGO. 🌇— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019
27. Raise a horse 🐎
28. Learn at least 10 Dance forms 🕺🏾🕺🏾
29. Work for Free Education 📚
30. Explore Andromeda with a Powerful Telescope 🔭
31. Learn KRIYA Yoga 🧘♂️
32. Visit Antarctica 🇦🇶 33. Help train Women in Self-defense 🥋
34. Shoot an Active Volcano 🌋 pic.twitter.com/iKSZsFv206
Learn how to Farm— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019
36. Teach dance to kids
37. Be an Ambidextrous Archer
38. Finish reading the entire Resnick - Halliday physics book
39. Understand Polynesian astronomy
40. Learn Guitar Chords of my fav. 50 songs
41. Play Chess with a Champion
42. Own a Lamborghini pic.twitter.com/bnVoLcFaij
43 Visit St.Stephen’s Cathedral in Vienna— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019
44 Perform experiments of Cymatics
45 Help prepare students for Indian Defence Forces
46 Make a documentary on Swami Vivekananda
47 Learn to Surf
48 Work in AI & exponential
technologies
49 Learn Capoeira
50 Travel through Europe by train pic.twitter.com/PiSF7Gtayl
And he tried to fulfill as many of them as he could. Like these:
Fly a plane
Dream 1/50— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 26, 2019
Learn to Fly. ✈️ #livingMyDreams #lovingMyDreams pic.twitter.com/TPvbPDWd99
Participate in an IRONMAN triathlon
—— Dream 2/50 ———— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 9, 2019
Participate in IRONMAN triathlon. 🏋🏻♂️
ps. Recent workout routines soon. 🕺🏾#livingmydreams #lovingmydreams pic.twitter.com/6HVraWDg92
Play a cricket match, left-handed
Live Soon.:)🕺🏾— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 10, 2019
—— Dream 3/50 ——
Play a Cricket match left handed. 🏏 #livingmydreams 🌈#lovingmydreams ✨ pic.twitter.com/RyRdG5cA3m
Dive into a Blue Hole
Dream 9/50 🔥— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 7, 2019
To dive into a BLUE hole. 🕳 #livingdreams #lovingdreams pic.twitter.com/JfMniAnft1
Plan a trip to alma mater
dreams, dreams...— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 29, 2019
What an overwhelming feeling. Thank you Delhi Technological University (my DCE:) for having me there and help make my dream come true.
Lots and lots of love. ❤️🍻
✅ Dream 12/50
Plan a day trip to My Alma Mater. #livingmydreams #lovingmydreams pic.twitter.com/nJemzuoERD
I’m just you away from glory ✨— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 12, 2019
The day when one of my most beautiful dreams came true. ✅ Dream 12/50
Plan a day trip to My Alma Mater. #livingmydreams #lovingmydreams pic.twitter.com/Z9JHqtFxHj
Spend a day at The Large Hadron Collider, CERN
If we were protons, this would have been our Time-Machine !💥— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 9, 2019
Just a few days away from this dream. Can’t wait... 🕺🏾
—— Dream 17/50
Spend a day at The Large Hadron Collider, CERN. 💥#livingMyDreams#lovingMyDreams@CERN pic.twitter.com/FLwvr3HMsi
A place where WWW was invented.— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 15, 2019
A place that discovered the God (damn:) particle.
A place of numerous divine collisions.
A place where Matter matters. 😉
A big thanks to #CERN for being so welcoming and making my dream come true.
—Dream 17/50 ✅ #livingMyDreams#lovingMyDreams pic.twitter.com/LEnwdSmwSw
Swim in Cenotes
Dream 21/50— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 28, 2019
Swim 🏊♂️ in Cenotes. #livingmydreams#lovingmydreams pic.twitter.com/orEUlxIoUS
Visit Disneyland
Come Rain🌧, Come Snow⛄️— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 8, 2019
Wherever Your Dreams take You
You Gotta Go...! 🕺🏾
—— Dream 25/50
Disneyland ✅ pic.twitter.com/828MIG95aN
Explore Andromeda through a powerful telescope
Going Up the spiral. 🌪— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 4, 2019
Dream 30/50
Explore Andromeda through a powerful telescope. #livingmydreams #lovingmydreams pic.twitter.com/sAOIYHI62W
Train women in self-defense
Yes let’s do this. 🔱🔥— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 7, 2019
Dream 33/50
Help train more and more women in Self-Defense. #livingdreams #lovingdreams https://t.co/mkNFXVwPAb
Be an ambidextrous archer.
Perfection resides in the ‘next’ repetition. Passion lies in the ‘present’ one.#selfmusing 💫— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 27, 2019
Dream 37/50 🌈
Ambidextrous archer 🏹#livingmydreams#lovingMyDreams pic.twitter.com/gEN68t4L5q
Perform experiments of Cymatics
नाद ब्रह्म |— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 10, 2019
Dream 44/50
Perform Experiments 🧫 on Cymatics.#livingmydreams #lovingMyDreams
Goodnight :)🙏🏻🔱❤️✨ pic.twitter.com/ZcISRcqe2o
His passion and dreams will remain an inspiration, reminding us that life is truly lived in the moments we make our own.