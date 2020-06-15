Yesterday, the sudden passing away of Sushant Singh Rajput jolted the entire film industry and netizens. To pay tribute to this late actor, a fan shared a collage of a list of '50 dreams' that Sushant Singh Rajput wanted to fulfill. 

In September 2019, the 34-year-old actor took to social media to share handwritten notes of his bucket list full of dreams and tick marked the ones that he kept achieving. 

And a lot of his dreams were aimed towards the upliftment of society. He wanted to teach women self-defense, work towards free education and spread awareness about space amongst students.

Sushant Singh Rajput was a true dreamer who managed to hustle and make few of his dreams come true. 

In his shortlived life, he managed to contribute whatever he could to reach out to a group of women and teach them self-defense. 

Sushant Singh Rajput also ventured out to learn some new exciting skills like archery. 

And his love and passion for astronomy was unmatched. 

Just being able to visit his alma mater was also on his bucket list. 

Sushant Singh Rajput was a dreamer who tried to live his life to the fullest. The film industry has lost a gem of a performer with his demise. May his soul rest in peace. 

If you or someone you know are suffering from depression, suicidal thoughts, or just need someone to talk to, remember that help is just a phone call away. Reach out to the following helplines in India. BMC mental health helpline: 022-24131212 (available 24X7), Vandrevala Foundation: 186-02662345/180-02333330 (24x7) or AASRA: 91-9820466726 (available 24X7).    