Yesterday, the sudden passing away of Sushant Singh Rajput jolted the entire film industry and netizens. To pay tribute to this late actor, a fan shared a collage of a list of '50 dreams' that Sushant Singh Rajput wanted to fulfill.

The heartbreaking end of a dreamer: the 50 dreams of #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/VPgR8Tr0qJ — Mahim Pratap Singh (@mayhempsingh) June 14, 2020

In September 2019, the 34-year-old actor took to social media to share handwritten notes of his bucket list full of dreams and tick marked the ones that he kept achieving.

My 50 DREAMS & counting...! 😉

————————

1. Learn how to Fly a Plane ✈️ 2. Train for IronMan triathlon 🏃🏻‍♂️

3. Play a Cricket Match left-handed 🏏

4. Learn Morse Code _.. 5. Help kids learn about Space. 🌌

6. Play tennis with a Champion 🎾

7. Do a Four Clap 👏 Push-Up ! (1/6) ... pic.twitter.com/8HDqlTNmb6 — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019

And a lot of his dreams were aimed towards the upliftment of society. He wanted to teach women self-defense, work towards free education and spread awareness about space amongst students.

26. Visit LIGO. 🌇

27. Raise a horse 🐎

28. Learn at least 10 Dance forms 🕺🏾🕺🏾

29. Work for Free Education 📚

30. Explore Andromeda with a Powerful Telescope 🔭

31. Learn KRIYA Yoga 🧘‍♂️

32. Visit Antarctica 🇦🇶 33. Help train Women in Self-defense 🥋

34. Shoot an Active Volcano 🌋 pic.twitter.com/iKSZsFv206 — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019

Sushant Singh Rajput was a true dreamer who managed to hustle and make few of his dreams come true.

In his shortlived life, he managed to contribute whatever he could to reach out to a group of women and teach them self-defense.

Yes let’s do this. 🔱🔥

Dream 33/50

Help train more and more women in Self-Defense. #livingdreams #lovingdreams https://t.co/mkNFXVwPAb — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 7, 2019

Sushant Singh Rajput also ventured out to learn some new exciting skills like archery.

Perfection resides in the ‘next’ repetition. Passion lies in the ‘present’ one.#selfmusing 💫

Dream 37/50 🌈

Ambidextrous archer 🏹#livingmydreams#lovingMyDreams pic.twitter.com/gEN68t4L5q — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 27, 2019

And his love and passion for astronomy was unmatched.

Going Up the spiral. 🌪

Dream 30/50

Explore Andromeda through a powerful telescope. #livingmydreams #lovingmydreams pic.twitter.com/sAOIYHI62W — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 4, 2019

Just being able to visit his alma mater was also on his bucket list.

Dream 12/50

Plan a day trip to My Alma Mater, Delhi Technological University. #livingmydreams #lovingmydreams pic.twitter.com/0SboEbWnMd — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 26, 2019

Sushant Singh Rajput was a dreamer who tried to live his life to the fullest. The film industry has lost a gem of a performer with his demise. May his soul rest in peace.

If you or someone you know are suffering from depression, suicidal thoughts, or just need someone to talk to, remember that help is just a phone call away. Reach out to the following helplines in India. BMC mental health helpline: 022-24131212 (available 24X7), Vandrevala Foundation: 186-02662345/180-02333330 (24x7) or AASRA: 91-9820466726 (available 24X7).