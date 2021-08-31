Characters are often a reflection of those who have written them. And this holds true in most Bollywood movies, where men are portrayed as aggressive masculine characters. So when a tweet, looking at characters through a 'female gaze' began trending on Twitter, we decided to look into the massive difference in how men are written by women in movies, vs how they are written by men.

Here are the different characters we noticed:

1. Friendships written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti VS written by Milap Zaveri and Tushar Hiranandani.

2. While one was a patient and kind man written by Juhi Chaturvedi, the other was an aggressive alcoholic written by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

3. Robbie was a flawed character we fell in love with, written by Kanika Dhillon, and Badrinath was a glorified stalker written by Shashank Khaitan.

4. Heartbreak written by Juhi Chaturvedi in October VS Ali Abbas Zafar in Gunday.

5. Gauri Shinde writing a man who rejects a woman in Dear Zindagi vs Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane writing it in Dev.D.

6. This one is pretty self explanatory, isn't it? Because Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar gave us a healthier and more realistic friendship than Luv Ranjan.

7. Written by Konkona Sen Sharma and Disha Rindani, A Death In The Gunj had more well rounded male characters than Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

8. Musicians written by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar VS written by Imtiaz Ali.

9. Romantic betrayal, written by Bhavani Iyer and Meghna Gulzar VS Himanshu Sharma.

See the difference?





Design credits: Sawan Kumari.