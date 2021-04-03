There's a reason they call it the silver screen - because all that money has a glint! But, while it may look like a bed of roses, it's no secret that the world of movies is not as easy as it's made out to be. In fact, most of the superstars of today started with nominal incomes and basic salaries, before enjoying the sweet taste of success and raking in the moolah. 

Here's a look at how much these celebrities first earned vs. their latest net worth: 

1. Akshay Kumar

First salary: ₹1,500

Current net worth: $240 million

2. Amitabh Bachchan

First salary: ₹500 

Current net worth: $400 million

Source: India Today

3. Shah Rukh Khan

First salary: ₹50

Current net worth: ₹600 million

Source: India TV News

4. Priyanka Chopra 

First salary: ₹5,000

Current net worth: $50 million

Source: LA Times

5. Rohit Shetty

First salary: ₹35

Current net worth: $38 million

Source: Asian Age

6. Aamir Khan

First salary: ₹1,000

Current net worth: ₹180 million

Source: India Today

7. Deepika Padukone

First salary: ₹2,000 

Current net worth: $40 million

Source: News 18

8. John Abraham

First salary: ₹11,800

Current net worth: $34 million

Source: The Week

9. Ali Fazal

First salary: ₹8,000

Current net worth: $3 million

Source: Teflie

10. Manoj Bajpayee

First salary: ₹1,200 

Current net worth: $20 million

Source: DNA India

11. Taapsee Pannu

An engineer by profession, Taapsee started her professional career as a model and though her first salary is not known, based on industry standards, it could be between ₹6,000-10,000. 

Current net worth: $6 million

12. Kalki Koechlin

First salary: ₹4,000 (approximately)

Current net worth: $3-5 million


13. Kamal Haasan

First salary: ₹4,000 (approximately) 

Current net worth: $100 million

Kya baat hai kya cheez hai paisa! 