There's a reason they call it the silver screen - because all that money has a glint! But, while it may look like a bed of roses, it's no secret that the world of movies is not as easy as it's made out to be. In fact, most of the superstars of today started with nominal incomes and basic salaries, before enjoying the sweet taste of success and raking in the moolah.

Here's a look at how much these celebrities first earned vs. their latest net worth:

1. Akshay Kumar

First salary: ₹1,500

Current net worth: $240 million

2. Amitabh Bachchan

First salary: ₹500

Current net worth: $400 million

3. Shah Rukh Khan

First salary: ₹50

4. Priyanka Chopra

First salary: ₹5,000

Current net worth: $50 million



5. Rohit Shetty

First salary: ₹35

Current net worth: $38 million

6. Aamir Khan

First salary: ₹1,000

Current net worth: ₹180 million

7. Deepika Padukone

First salary: ₹2,000

Current net worth: $40 million

8. John Abraham

First salary: ₹11,800

Current net worth: $34 million

9. Ali Fazal

First salary: ₹8,000

Current net worth: $3 million

10. Manoj Bajpayee

First salary: ₹1,200

Current net worth: $20 million

11. Taapsee Pannu

An engineer by profession, Taapsee started her professional career as a model and though her first salary is not known, based on industry standards, it could be between ₹6,000-10,000.

Current net worth: $6 million

12. Kalki Koechlin

First salary: ₹4,000 (approximately)

Current net worth: $3-5 million





13. Kamal Haasan

First salary: ₹4,000 (approximately)

Current net worth: $100 million

Kya baat hai kya cheez hai paisa!