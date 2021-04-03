There's a reason they call it the silver screen - because all that money has a glint! But, while it may look like a bed of roses, it's no secret that the world of movies is not as easy as it's made out to be. In fact, most of the superstars of today started with nominal incomes and basic salaries, before enjoying the sweet taste of success and raking in the moolah.
Here's a look at how much these celebrities first earned vs. their latest net worth:
1. Akshay Kumar
First salary: ₹1,500
2. Amitabh Bachchan
First salary: ₹500
3. Shah Rukh Khan
First salary: ₹50
4. Priyanka Chopra
First salary: ₹5,000
5. Rohit Shetty
First salary: ₹35
6. Aamir Khan
First salary: ₹1,000
7. Deepika Padukone
First salary: ₹2,000
8. John Abraham
First salary: ₹11,800
9. Ali Fazal
First salary: ₹8,000
10. Manoj Bajpayee
First salary: ₹1,200
11. Taapsee Pannu
An engineer by profession, Taapsee started her professional career as a model and though her first salary is not known, based on industry standards, it could be between ₹6,000-10,000.
12. Kalki Koechlin
First salary: ₹4,000 (approximately)
13. Kamal Haasan
First salary: ₹4,000 (approximately)
Kya baat hai kya cheez hai paisa!