Disney+Hotstar’s latest thriller movie, A Thursday just released its trailer and it promises a thrilling rollercoaster ride of suspense and drama.

Featuring Yami Gautam Dhar as the protagonist of the movie, this thriller drama also stars Neha Dhupia, Dimple Kapadia, Atul Kulkarni, Maya Sarao, Karanvir Sharma, Kalyanee Mulay and Boloram Das in supporting roles.

This gripping movie revolves around a school teacher, who takes her students hostage. She is then seen making huge demands from the officials in order to keep the children alive.

Directed by Behzad Khambata, this high stakes hostage drama laced with suspense is slated to release on February 17th.

Please note, all the images are taken from the trailer unless specified otherwise.