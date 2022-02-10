Disney+Hotstar’s latest thriller movie, A Thursday just released its trailer and it promises a thrilling rollercoaster ride of suspense and drama. 

Yami Gautam’s Grim Look In ‘A Thursday’ Will Definitely Keep You Hooked
Yami Gautam’s Grim Look In ‘A Thursday’ Will Definitely Keep You Hooked

Featuring Yami Gautam Dhar as the protagonist of the movie, this thriller drama also stars Neha Dhupia, Dimple Kapadia, Atul Kulkarni, Maya Sarao, Karanvir Sharma, Kalyanee Mulay and Boloram Das in supporting roles.

Yami Gautam’s Grim Look In ‘A Thursday’ Will Definitely Keep You Hooked
Yami Gautam’s Grim Look In ‘A Thursday’ Will Definitely Keep You Hooked

This gripping movie revolves around a school teacher, who takes her students hostage. She is then seen making huge demands from the officials in order to keep the children alive.

Yami Gautam’s Grim Look In ‘A Thursday’ Will Definitely Keep You Hooked
Yami Gautam’s Grim Look In ‘A Thursday’ Will Definitely Keep You Hooked

Directed by Behzad Khambata, this high stakes hostage drama laced with suspense is slated to release on February 17th. 

Yami Gautam’s Grim Look In ‘A Thursday’ Will Definitely Keep You Hooked

You can watch the trailer here:

A Thursday looks damn promising!

Please note, all the images are taken from the trailer unless specified otherwise.