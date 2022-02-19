Yami Gautam's latest film A Thursday has been receiving quite the attention for it's storyline and the actor's performance in the film. It is clear that Gautam has worked on her craft and as a result, has reached a place where she's finally receiving the recognition she deserves.
And so, we've listed down Yami Gautam's top rated films according to IMDb. Read on.
1. A Thursday - 8.4
A Thursday revolves around Naina (played by Yami Gautam), a school teacher who takes her students as hostages and demands a hefty amount in exchange for their safety. Sounds interesting right?
You can watch the film on Disney + Hotstar.
2. Uri: The Surgical Strike - 8.3
Starring Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam, Uri: The Surgical Strike is based on the real life event of the surgical strike executed by the Indian Army that took place in Jammu and Kashmir, in 2016.
3. Vicky Donor - 7.8
4. Badlapur - 7.4
Starring Varun Dhawan and Yami Gautam, Badlapur is a Hindi crime thriller about a man seeking revenge for his wife Misha (played by Yami Gautam) and son Robin's (played by Neel Tyagi) murder, who are killed in a bank robbery.
5. Bala - 7.3
6. Bhoot Police - 7.1
7. Kaabil - 7.1
8. Nuvvila - 6.7
Nuvvila is a Telugu romantic comedy about 3 three friends named Anand (Ajay), Mahesh (Havish Koneru) and Raju (Prasad Barve) and their individual love lives and relationships.
9. Ullasa Uthsaha - 6.6
The Kannada film is a romantic comedy about three people who get caught in a love triangle of a sort. The movie stars Yami Gautam, Ganesh and Preethi Chandrasekhar.
10. Batti Gul Meter Chalu - 6
Which of these have you enjoyed watching the most?