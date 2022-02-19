Yami Gautam's latest film A Thursday has been receiving quite the attention for it's storyline and the actor's performance in the film. It is clear that Gautam has worked on her craft and as a result, has reached a place where she's finally receiving the recognition she deserves.

And so, we've listed down Yami Gautam's top rated films according to IMDb. Read on.

1. A Thursday - 8.4

A Thursday revolves around Naina (played by Yami Gautam), a school teacher who takes her students as hostages and demands a hefty amount in exchange for their safety. Sounds interesting right?



You can watch the film on You can watch the film on Disney + Hotstar

2. Uri: The Surgical Strike - 8.3

Starring Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam, Uri: The Surgical Strike is based on the real life event of the surgical strike executed by the Indian Army that took place in Jammu and Kashmir, in 2016.





It's available to watch on ZEE5

3. Vicky Donor - 7.8

Vicky Donor revolves around a man named Vicky Arora (Ayushmann Khurrana) and how he turns to sperm donation as a means to earn money. The film also highlights the stigma around sperm donation by showing the audience how Vicky's choice impacts his relationship with his wife Ashima (Yami Gautam).





You can watch the film here

4. Badlapur - 7.4

Starring Varun Dhawan and Yami Gautam, Badlapur is a Hindi crime thriller about a man seeking revenge for his wife Misha (played by Yami Gautam) and son Robin's (played by Neel Tyagi) murder, who are killed in a bank robbery.





You can watch the film on ZEE5

5. Bala - 7.3

Bala is a comedy film about a man named Balmukund Shukla (Ayushmann Khurrana) who is struggling with premature hair loss and so he turns to an alternative way to deal with the problem in order to save his confidence and self-respect. And one of the reasons he takes the route, is to impress Pari (Yami Gautam) a model and influencer who has had a crush on for quite some time.





6. Bhoot Police - 7.1

Bhoot Police is about two brothers who are... well, ghost catchers and exorcists. The story revolves around a specific assignment they take up to banish a creature haunting an ancestral property owned by two sisters, Maya (Yami Gautam) and Kanika (Jacqueline Fernandez).





7. Kaabil - 7.1

The film centers around a man named Rohan, who loses his wife to a sex crime and vows to seek revenge on her culprits.





8. Nuvvila - 6.7

Nuvvila is a Telugu romantic comedy about 3 three friends named Anand (Ajay), Mahesh (Havish Koneru) and Raju (Prasad Barve) and their individual love lives and relationships.





You can catch the film on YouTube

9. Ullasa Uthsaha - 6.6

The Kannada film is a romantic comedy about three people who get caught in a love triangle of a sort. The movie stars Yami Gautam, Ganesh and Preethi Chandrasekhar.



Ullasa Uthsaha on You can watchon Disney +Hotstar

10. Batti Gul Meter Chalu - 6

Starring Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam, Batti Gul Meter Chalu revolves around a man who seeks justice for the demise of his best friend, and the social awakening it leads to.





Catch the film on ZEE5

Which of these have you enjoyed watching the most?