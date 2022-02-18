A Thursday starring Yami Gautam, Neha Dhupia, Atul Kulkarni, Dimple Kapadia and Karanvir Sharma, is a vigilante thriller film. The film has the kind of plot and screenplay that will keep you engaged till the end. The importance of the message that the film focuses to deliver, builds up with each scene. Written and Directed by Behzad Khambata, the film premiered on February 17. 

Here are all the tweets that you should read before watching A Thursday:

The film is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.