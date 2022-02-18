A Thursday starring Yami Gautam, Neha Dhupia, Atul Kulkarni, Dimple Kapadia and Karanvir Sharma, is a vigilante thriller film. The film has the kind of plot and screenplay that will keep you engaged till the end. The importance of the message that the film focuses to deliver, builds up with each scene. Written and Directed by Behzad Khambata, the film premiered on February 17.
Here are all the tweets that you should read before watching A Thursday:
Salute the ones who deserve it ~ the excellence of a good script stands out here !— ʀɪꜱʜʜ (@Kalopsia720) February 16, 2022
Rohit's character is definitely one written by women for women !
This bit ~ a major takeaway for the viewers .
Kudos @karanvirsharma9 @yamigautam#AThursday #KaranvirSharma pic.twitter.com/QkABoAxrEh
Written,directed,acted,music all to the T.— Deepali-KVian & Virgo ♍ ☺️ (@Deepali76910) February 16, 2022
Issue picked and done justice 👍@behzu.
Scenes to make you teary,@karanvirsharma9 @yamigautam#KaranvirSharma #AThursday
KV AS ROHIT MIRCHANDANI IN A THURSDAY is not only a lover, but the one who really felt,protected,cried for Naina pic.twitter.com/xLlgXYGEN9
My eyes filled with tears towards the end. @behzu what a story 👏finally someone who came with a fresh concept which is also relatable to every society . @karanvirsharma9 as always made me proud ❤️❤️@yamigautam mam, this is your best performance ever I've witnessed #AThursday pic.twitter.com/lrvD4d5jOT— Sudeshna_28 (@thesudeshna28) February 17, 2022
'Salute to the people who deserve it'— Preeti (@Preetix_) February 17, 2022
Whole team of #AThursday deserves this salute too for highlighting this sensetive matter so strikingly.
Best casts <3
Each cast gives their best to protray the whole scenario <3@behzu @karanvirsharma9 #AThursday#KaranvirSharma pic.twitter.com/ODtraDrFo7
The only reason why #AThursday partially works as a social commentary & a thriller is due to the convincing performance by #YamiGautam . While, It pales in comparison to communicate its politics like #AWednesday , the actor shines in showcasing a range & ability never seen before pic.twitter.com/qTjbtXxy2d— ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) February 17, 2022
Adv Rohit a man who didn't only love Naina , he felt Naina, tried to protect her, cried for her. @karanvirsharma9— ~tithi❀~ (@Ghoshtithi16) February 17, 2022
You made me fall for the character.
You have left an unforgettable mark in the viewers heart.
KARANVIR SHARMA AS ADV ROHIT#KaranvirSharma#AThursday pic.twitter.com/rraKZdLWoQ
A loving, supportive and caring fiance portrayed by Karannn❤️— 𝑅𝑖𝑦𝑎🥀 (@Riyaaa198) February 17, 2022
The way you create charm by ur screen presence is praiseworthy✨❤️
Everytime you come on-screen, you create your own magic✨#KaranvirSharma • #AThursdayOnHotstar #AThursday pic.twitter.com/7o3VlsLAsY
What a crime thriller movie...I am just crying while watching this movie...every woman should watch this kudos to all cast of #AThursday. 🔥💖😭 #AThursdayreview #AThursdayOnHotstar #athursdaytrailer #KaranvirSharma #dimplekapadia pic.twitter.com/NpUcfjwmne— Riya //IG @karanvir.vibez (@lmRia21) February 17, 2022
Okay, so I finally completed watching A Thursday and mannnn it just gave me goosebumps!..am literally speechless!— Abhilasha!❤️ (@willbeback_ak) February 17, 2022
The story and the characters have been written and portrayed amazingly!#AThursday #KaranvirSharma #AThursdayreview #AThursdayOnHotstar pic.twitter.com/PMRVFxoFmy
Watched A Thursday & what an exceptional masterpiece— •Reman• 🥀🤍 (@vanillaaacandyy) February 17, 2022
Hands down to the team for exceptionally portraying and handling this sensitive topic ❤️@behzu
Yami for portraying Naina flawlessly @yamigautam 💓
And KV like always acing his role @karanvirsharma9 ❤️🌟#AThursdayOnHotstar
an appreciation for @NehaDhupia .— Sarmistha Patro 🧡🤍💚 (@sarmistha_patro) February 16, 2022
the level of hardwork & dedication in this condition is really impressive♥#AThursdayOnHotstar #AThursday pic.twitter.com/91E0zpnUC6
Whattttt a Movie❤️💥🔥— Sneha(Devir_Fitoor) (@isnehapandit) February 17, 2022
Amazing performance by each and everyone ❤️💥🔥@karanvirsharma9@yamigautam
You both stole the show 💥🔥
You guy's nailed it 💥🔥
Kudos to entire @behzu #AThursday team
KARANVIR SHARMA AS ADV ROHIT #AThursdayOnHotstar#ShauryaAurAnokhiKiKahani pic.twitter.com/udWmV0pHOn
#AThursdayOnHotstar should be on your watchlist. The message gave the film was already given by some films but this movie keeps you guessing till end and hit hard at the end !— Filmy_Sachin.. (@sachin35308302) February 18, 2022
Kudos to @yamigautam She is Fantastic. @RonnieScrewvala always comes with unique films. This is special pic.twitter.com/gBTmIS6qpl
Kickstarting the trend— Asalah Khan (@asalah_khan) February 17, 2022
We all were sitting like this holding our phones in our hands looking in the screen what is going to happen next!!
This is how good this movie is felt amazed at everything shown in it
KARANVIR SHARMA AS ADV ROHIT#AThursdayOnHotstar #KaranvirSharma pic.twitter.com/m6pYvjjNNm
The dialogs delivered by Javed were bang on. Be it funny moments, serious situations or emotional encounters all so wonderfully portrayed by @atul_kulkarni 👏🏻#AThursdayOnHotstar #AThursday pic.twitter.com/zO8inAqXdm— Aahira (@Aahira_9) February 17, 2022
This movie is a milestone that's what I can say.The flip-flop in plot, well threaded events and quick unfolding secrated kept us audience hooked....This a must watch..👌#YamiGautam #AThursdayOnHotstar pic.twitter.com/XN4vVEkec2— Abdullah_07 (@abdhere_07) February 17, 2022
The film is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.