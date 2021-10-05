Recently actor Yami Gautam opened up about dealing with an incurable skin condition called keratosis pilaris.

The Bhoot Police star posted a heartfelt note on her Instagram page talking about finally embracing the condition without judging herself.

I thought, ‘Hey Yami, why don’t you embrace this fact and accept it enough to be OKAY with it. Just let it be...

She went on to add that she didn't feel the need to get the photos she posted airbrushed or photoshopped. The actor said that she's had Keratosis pilaris since she was a teenager and she's finally arrived at a place where she has embraced herself completely.

I didn't feel like airbrushing my folliculitis or smoothing that ‘under-eye’ or ‘shaping up’ that waist a tiny bit more!

Here's the post she spoke about the skin condition in.

It's always so inspiring to see someone embrace themselves wholeheartedly!