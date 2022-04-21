1. "Humshakals. Idk why the f*** my parents thought it’d be good." - Pandeyji04
2. "Love story 2050... :(" - marvelpeanutbutter
3. "I can’t recall the name of the movie but it had the Sheila ki Jawaani song." - NoJudge1453
4. "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. I left when they started recreating scenes from Yash Raj movies. What the heck was even going on! I walked to a park with my tub of popcorn and probably had a better time than those who stayed." - fangerdanger
5. "Kya Kool Hai Hum 3. I was meeting my friends after a long time so we decided to go for a comedy. 40 mins in, I decided I am never watching sex comedies again." - suppressingh
6. "36 China Town." - latenitehero
7. "Aakash Vani, the worst piece of garbage I've come across." - amanderrated
8. "Ishq Vishk. I was may have been 13-14, and I went with my parents. My dad got super annoyed with the movie and made us go home." - pttrusha
9. "Deewanapan, starring Arjun Rampal and Dia Mirza. I skipped the movie post interval and spent time chatting with my friends, sipping chai in the single screen movie theatre parking lot." - twisted_knight07
10. "RGV ki Aag (Sholay remake!! So bad 🤮)." - Artistic-Occasion757
11. "Tashan. The movie is so ass, I slept in the first half (I never sleep in the movies) and walked out in the second half." - Darshan-Raj
12. "Race 2. That was the last Bollywood movie I watched in a theater and I swore that , never in my life, I'll ever watch a Bollywood movie in a theater. I don't regret my decision till now." - Honest-Mess-812
13. "फटा poster निकला हेरो (Phata Poster Nikla Hero)… I bunked my school to watch it… Left during the interval…" - moldavitepixels
14. "Chingari. I have never left the theater for anything else. I have even watched a Chinese movie with unknown actors called City War in theater fully. But Chingari is a different level shit." - SrN_007
15. "KGF 2. I knew it was trash but I just gave into the hype." - mohan_ish
Tell us which movies left you feeling the same way.