Bollywood star Salman Khan has been hosting Bigg Boss, the reality TV show for many years, including the ongoing sixteenth season. While the winners take home trophy and cash prize worth lakh, housemates who perform well or entertain the audience in the Bigg Boss house, end up winning Salman’s heart. Of course, it is not easy to do so but their hard work surely gets noticed by the show host.

Out of many contestants of Bigg Boss across all seasons so far, a few of them have turn out to be lucky ones to have received special gifts from Salman Khan.

Let’s take a quick tour to the times when Salman gave special gifts to these Bigg Boss contestants.

1. A set of dumbbells to Abdu Rozik

Tajikistan singer Abdu Rozik, who has been a part of the ongoing Bigg Boss 16, received a set of 2kg dumbbells as a surprise gift from Salman Khan. Abdu had earlier expressed the desire to have workout equipment in the Bigg Boss house and Salman fulfilled his wish during the first Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode this season. Abdu became elated and had begun performing exercise with dumbbells.

2. A Being Human e-bicycle to Rahul Vaidya

Singer Rahul Vaidya entered into the Bigg Boss house in its fourteenth season. While Rubina Dilaik won the show back then, Rahul turned out to be the runner-up. He received a special Being Human e-bicycle from Salman Khan after the season ended. The singer had shared pictures of him riding the bicycle in an outdoor location on Instagram.

“Finally got my hands on riding the Being Human E-Bike gifted by Salman Khan,” Rahul Vaidya wrote.

3. A white T-shirt to Pratik Sehajpal

Actor, model Pratik Sehajpal, who participated in Bigg Boss Season 15, became the first runner-up of the season. While actress Tejaswwi Prakash won the trophy and a cash prize of ₹40 lakh, Prateik received one white shirt as a special gift from host Salman Khan. Pratik had posted a picture of himself on Instagram in which he can be seen donning the same t-shirt as he poses with Salman Khan for the camera.

Pratik thanked Salman for the tee in the caption.

“Thank you for all the love and support and also the T-shirt Bhai,” he had written.

4. Replicas of his lucky charm bracelet to Rakhi Sawant and Aly Goni

Both Rakhi Sawant and Aly Goni, who emerged as finalists in Bigg Boss 14, had received replicas of Salman’s iconic Firoza silver bracelet. Rakhi got the exact same colour of the bracelet that Salman wears all the time. Salman had gifted those bracelets as a token of appreciation for their respective entertaining performances on the show, Peeping Moon reported.

Rakhi Sawant and Aly Goni wearing their respective bracelets. Image credits: Peeping Moon

5. Hand-made Jesus Christ sketch to housemates

Salman Khan gifted a hand-made portrait of Jesus Christ to housemates during Bigg Boss 9. Salman had celebrated the eve of his 50th birthday with them inside the Bigg Boss house. While the crew had a small party for Salman, housemates including Mandana Karimi, Rishabh Sinha, Keith Sequeira & Gizele Thakral organised a treasure hunt for him. Then, Salman drew Jesus Christ on paper in a few mins and gifted the sketch to all the housemates, Deccan Chronicle reported.

Salman Khan drawing a sketch of Jesus Christ as a return gift to housemates. Image credits: Deccan Chronicle

6. A pair of boots to Karanvir Bohra

Actor Karanvir Bohra, who participated in Bigg Boss 12, had once received a pair of boots from Salman Khan. It was way back in 2014, four years before the twelfth season premiered. Interestingly, Salman wore those boots on the sets of Maine Pyar Kiya in the 90s. Karanvir revealed this anecdote during Bigg Boss 12, the following video says it all. Recalling Salman’s words, Karanvir said, “8-10 saal baad jab tum bade aadmi ban jaoge na toh wapas de dena.” Karanvir never returned those special boots to Salman.

7. Bracelet as birthday gift to Sidharth Shukla

There were also reports of late actor, Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla receiving Salman Khan’s bracelet as a birthday gift from the latter. Not just a BB trophy and cash prize of 40 lakh, Sidharth also received the bracelet along with a get-well-soon note while he was hospitalised due to typhoid amid the season, Bollywood Life reported.

Sidharth Shukla posing with Salman Khan after his win. Image credits: Best Media Info

Well, that is it about the Bigg Boss contestants who received gifts from Salman Khan.

Bigg Boss 16 is currently being premiered on Voot Select and Colors TV.

