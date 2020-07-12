Actor Abhishek Bachchan has tested positive for Covid-19 and been admitted to the Nanavati hospital. 

Abhishek Bachchan shared the information on Twitter, shortly after his father, industry stalwart Amitabh Bachchan was admitted to Nanavati Hospital for testing positive for Covid-19. The test result for the rest of the family has been negative, but their house has been declared a containment zone. 

Amitabh and abhishek bachchan
Source: Instagram/Manav Manglani

As of now, both Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan are exhibiting mild symptoms, and are under observation at the Nanavati Hospital. Many people took to Twitter to wish the stars a speedy recovery:

Hoping and praying for their complete and speedy recovery. 