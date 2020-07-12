Actor Abhishek Bachchan has tested positive for Covid-19 and been admitted to the Nanavati hospital.

Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

Abhishek Bachchan shared the information on Twitter, shortly after his father, industry stalwart Amitabh Bachchan was admitted to Nanavati Hospital for testing positive for Covid-19. The test result for the rest of the family has been negative, but their house has been declared a containment zone.

As of now, both Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan are exhibiting mild symptoms, and are under observation at the Nanavati Hospital. Many people took to Twitter to wish the stars a speedy recovery:

Get well soon brother. Lots of love ♥️ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 12, 2020

Sending lots of love Abhishek...wishing a fast recovery to you and @SrBachchan sir...🙏🙏 — Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub (@Mdzeeshanayyub) July 12, 2020

Watching you rule the screen so brilliantly in Breathe as I write this. Take good care of yourself and your Dad.Nothing can keep the Bachchans down. You will both be fighting fit in no time at all. — vir sanghvi (@virsanghvi) July 11, 2020

Our prayers are with your family. Get well soon 🙏🏻🙏🏻@juniorbachchan @SrBachchan — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 11, 2020

Get well soon Abhishek ! Prayers and wishing a speedy recovery ! — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) July 11, 2020

Wishing you a quick recovery, Prayers... — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) July 12, 2020

Get well soon ab.. lots of love 💓 — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) July 11, 2020

@juniorbachchan get well soon.. sending you and sir @SrBachchan heaps of love and energy ❤️ — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) July 11, 2020

Hoping and praying for their complete and speedy recovery.