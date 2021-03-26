There are many ways to get married. By accident is not one of them... unless of course, you're getting married in a Hindi movie or TV show.

At least that's what happened in this video from a TV show, that Twitter user Shayon Malik shared online.

Don't you love it when you accidentally get married? 🤣



TV serials circa 2020 pic.twitter.com/gJ6SqGfB6p — (I'm done)ⁿ (@Shayonnita15) March 25, 2021

From what I could make sense of (not an easy task, will be listing this on my performance review form), the guy's kurta accidentally brushes against the open box of sindoor on the table and holds some of the sindoor.

*I mean my kurta can't even hold on to the embroidery for more than a day but sure, we'll accept this.*

Anyway, next thing you know, he brushes his hair, the sindoor falls on the girl's forehead, and voila, shaadi mubarak. Of course, Kumar Sanu plays in the background.

(Thinking back to all the times I ended up as the Scarlet Witch after Holi. Am I going to be persecuted for polygamy?)

Well, I'm not sure of the couple, but Twitterati sure "celebrated" this accidental union:

Yeh hamara sindoor hai, yeh hum hain aur yeh hamari....shaadi ho gayi, oops! https://t.co/cVesFUPXGo — GarvSeSecular فخریہ سیکولر (@GarvSeSecular) March 26, 2021

yea the physics just doesn't allow the sindhur to fall down if he is raising his hand to his hair unless he has holes in this sleeve

Or he is jerking his hair.

But then again her jewelry is literally Hiding the place where sindur needs to go. — Sanyukta🍓🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 (@sanilel) March 26, 2021

'Sanskari Serendipity' is above all else. Too much hilarious! — shashi Raj ‏ششی راج शशि राज (@shashirajjj) March 26, 2021

Aise kyun kangi kar raha hai woh? pic.twitter.com/Kg3RgLq1du — Sahil Rizwan (@SahilRiz) March 26, 2021

U HAVE to give credit to the writers n directors...matlab wah!!! pic.twitter.com/wTY9AlQiuA — Latika (@imlnk) March 26, 2021

I was about to say the same thing — Mothra’s Vineyard (@in_medias_ras) March 26, 2021

Aise to sirf dandruff hi gir sakta hai, uske sir pe.. 😀 — Ashima Singh (@AshimaSingh9) March 26, 2021

Arre kurta kharab ho jayega yaar jaldi saaaf karo — Anirudh Singh (@ReallyTallTales) March 26, 2021

After new OTT guidelines... — आंदोलनजीवी Mahua/ মহুয়া (@mahuadey20) March 26, 2021

How did it reach the destination with this angle?



- Newton, who is still proving it should land at the elbow. https://t.co/6tpF4ghuht — Sumit Behal (@sumitkbehal) March 26, 2021

Legends - court me shaadi nipta lenge

Ultra legends - lockdown me shaadi nipta lenge.

Ultra legends pro max plus - https://t.co/liqc8vOwjJ — PatRIOT DeshPreyMe (@randomaccesone) March 26, 2021

There is no redemption, is there? https://t.co/yLi1CJUycs — Joke Explainer (@silveetheklutz) March 26, 2021

What the fuck in the fuck in the fuck in the fuck https://t.co/RSBGx49Oq5 — nothing but pain ✨ 💫 (@reclaimingpain) March 26, 2021

Indian society: Live in sindoor, not sin! (Yeah yeah, I know, no one is dropping sindoor on me and my lame jokes anytime soon).