A recent YouTube vlog by actor Sambhavna Seth has caught its audience's attention. But it seems, not in the most positive way. She uploaded the video on her channel on the day of fellow actor Sidharth Shukla's demise.

The name of the vlog has also been captioned as 'RIP Sidharth Shukla.' The upload has been receiving a lot of criticism for making content out of someone's death.

In the video, she and her husband are seen going to the funeral and talking about the shock they felt upon hearing the news. Here is how people responded to the vlog.

You can watch the entire video below.

