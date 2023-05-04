Most films and TV shows are incomplete without having a grey character or villain, so to speak. Be it Bollywood or Hollywood, villains make the plot interesting ‘coz who doesn’t like a pinch of conflict and drama? Script mein ek hero, ek heroine, aur ek villain toh hona hi chahiye! Many filmmakers are still using these elements as a strategy to create entertaining storylines around them. From watching Gabbar in Sholay to Jim in Pathaan, we have come a long way. Some of these villains were truly iconic. Isn’t it?

Source: Indian Meme Templates

Speaking of which, Twitter is discussing actors who were born to play villains. And it is pure nostalgia.

A Twitter page, Lets Cinema (@letscinema), put up a question for netizens while asking them to mention an actor “who was born to play the role a villain.” Here’s the tweet:

Name an actor who was born to play the role of a VILLAIN. — LetsCinema (@letscinema) May 1, 2023

Netizens are mentioning the names of actors who aced their roles as villains. From grey characters to actual antagonists, the list has everything.

1. Shah Rukh Khan in Baazigar, Darr, and Anjaam

The man who made the anti-hero the hero and us root for the villain, SHAH RUKH KHAN. https://t.co/TJEBhOFyKJ pic.twitter.com/ewxebWdQfy — Amira (@theamiramia) May 3, 2023

2. Amrish Puri in Mr. India, Nagina, and more

I love SRK in negative roles but this guy is OG villain of Indian cinema. https://t.co/qDknuel97U pic.twitter.com/ira2tAuVRy — Pathaan (@SRKsdevill) May 3, 2023

3. Amjad Khan in Sholay

4. Ashutosh Rana in Sangharsh, Dushman, and Mulk

Ashutosh Rana.

I remember I was small & I watched his Dushman & especially Sangharsh..& I was so traumatized..I couldn't sleep for many days😭

Also bcoz he's a fab actor. https://t.co/SQ8StOtXPt pic.twitter.com/VDtGG70YOB — Alia (@s_alia1) May 3, 2023

5. Riteish Deshmukh in Ek Villain

But Not #Just a Villain, very versatile, can do comedy, Romance & action with Same conviction. #RiteishDeshmukh that evil smile in Ek Villain scares hell out of you.😱 What a brilliant performance 👏 https://t.co/CzKMUNH0en pic.twitter.com/ENEbD59lcK — oo00 (@oo0001919225) May 2, 2023

6. Feroz Khan in Welcome

7. Kiccha Sudeep in Eega, Dabangg 3, and more

Spellbound by his fiery performance from Eega🔥 https://t.co/G3kCpA873v pic.twitter.com/wj6C0BgVsx — Sachin tweetz (@ntr_appu) May 2, 2023

8. Ralph Fiennes in the Harry Potter series

he haunts me in my dreams https://t.co/tXUiEtrPIP pic.twitter.com/l8TXDPJMKA — Reet Kaur (@reetk_) May 4, 2023

9. Heath Ledger in The Dark Knight

10. Tom Hiddleston in Avengers

11. Akshay Kumar in Ajnabee

12. John Abraham in Dhoom, Race 2, and Pathaan

Bro's better as a villain than a hero tbh.



Dhoom

Race 2

Pathaan



All say as much https://t.co/FqheaX9oHL pic.twitter.com/Qb9ISWU52D — TGK | Ponniyin Selvan Arc (@kayy_tgk) May 2, 2023

13. Rajinikanth in Moondru Mudichu

14. Prakash Raj in Singham and more

15. Kulbhushan Kharbanda in Shaan

16. Jeevan in Amar Akbar Anthony and more

Jeevan Dhar the man was born to be hated. https://t.co/EpsqZnYgBV pic.twitter.com/00lAmistrZ — Dabangey (@KhizerAliKhan18) May 4, 2023

17. Pran in Bobby and more

18. Prashant Narayanan in Murder 2

19. Urvashi Dholakia in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

20. Vishal Jethwa in Mardaani 2

21. Rajat Bedi in Jaani Dushman and every other movie

22. Rami Reddy in Dilwale (1994), Gunda, and more

Apart from these, we would definitely add Priyanka Chopra in Aitraaz, Danny Denzongpa in Ghatak, Sadashiv Amrapurkar in Sadak, Kajol in Gupt, and Simi Garewal in Karz to name a few.