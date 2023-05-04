Most films and TV shows are incomplete without having a grey character or villain, so to speak. Be it Bollywood or Hollywood, villains make the plot interesting ‘coz who doesn’t like a pinch of conflict and drama? Script mein ek hero, ek heroine, aur ek villain toh hona hi chahiye! Many filmmakers are still using these elements as a strategy to create entertaining storylines around them. From watching Gabbar in Sholay to Jim in Pathaan, we have come a long way. Some of these villains were truly iconic. Isn’t it?
Speaking of which, Twitter is discussing actors who were born to play villains. And it is pure nostalgia.
A Twitter page, Lets Cinema (@letscinema), put up a question for netizens while asking them to mention an actor “who was born to play the role a villain.” Here’s the tweet:
Netizens are mentioning the names of actors who aced their roles as villains. From grey characters to actual antagonists, the list has everything.
1. Shah Rukh Khan in Baazigar, Darr, and Anjaam
2. Amrish Puri in Mr. India, Nagina, and more
3. Amjad Khan in Sholay
4. Ashutosh Rana in Sangharsh, Dushman, and Mulk
5. Riteish Deshmukh in Ek Villain
6. Feroz Khan in Welcome
7. Kiccha Sudeep in Eega, Dabangg 3, and more
8. Ralph Fiennes in the Harry Potter series
9. Heath Ledger in The Dark Knight
10. Tom Hiddleston in Avengers
11. Akshay Kumar in Ajnabee
12. John Abraham in Dhoom, Race 2, and Pathaan
13. Rajinikanth in Moondru Mudichu
14. Prakash Raj in Singham and more
15. Kulbhushan Kharbanda in Shaan
16. Jeevan in Amar Akbar Anthony and more
17. Pran in Bobby and more
18. Prashant Narayanan in Murder 2
19. Urvashi Dholakia in Kasautii Zindagii Kay
20. Vishal Jethwa in Mardaani 2
21. Rajat Bedi in Jaani Dushman and every other movie
22. Rami Reddy in Dilwale (1994), Gunda, and more
Apart from these, we would definitely add Priyanka Chopra in Aitraaz, Danny Denzongpa in Ghatak, Sadashiv Amrapurkar in Sadak, Kajol in Gupt, and Simi Garewal in Karz to name a few.