With the upcoming romantic comedy Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, it appears that Bollywood is finally ready to embrace love stories that don't follow the accepted hetero-narrative. And we just can't get over the undeniable chemistry between the movie's leads, Ayushmann Khurrana and Jeetu K.

And going by their adorable on-screen chemistry, we couldn't help but pen down our wishlist of actors we'd love to see paired together and showcase more inclusive, warm, and wonderful stories on-screen.

We'd love to see members of the LGBTQ+ community portray LGBTQ+ characters on-screen. But till the time Bollywood makes that happen, we're more than happy to see progressive, important stories come alive on screen. Here's hoping more actors lend their support to such films.