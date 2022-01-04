We had mildly recovered from the heartbreak that we all got when we found out that Ross and Rachel were really on a break IRL, when our Dramione heartstrings were strummed. Didn't you just fall in love with Emma Watson and Tom Felton's chemistry in the Harry Potter Reunion- Return To Hogwarts and instantly shipped them?

Some crushes stay crushes (all, in my case) and the blossoming love never comes to fruition. Here are 11 actors who had crushes on their costars and we can just root for them as couples.

1. David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston

The most famous couple on-screen for being each other's lobsters and being on an indefinite break, Friends stars David and Jennifer had crushes on each other during the shooting of the show. So whatever you saw on-screen was a reflection of their personal feelings, as during the Friends Reunion, both Jen and David shared that at some point they were both crushing hard on each other but never took it farther as one of them would be in a relationship. Ow, my heart, my heart!

The first time we kissed was in that coffee shop. We just channeled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel.

- Jennifer Aniston

2. Emma Watson and Tom Felton

While the Dramione fanfiction is still one of the most widely read and written, we really had one of them crushing on the other during the course of the movie series Harry Potter. Emma confessed that she had this huge crush on Tom for the first two movies. Although Tom knew about it, he could never reciprocate the feeling as saw her in a more younger, sisterly way.

As for the romantic side of it, I think that's a Slytherin/Gryffindor thing rather than a Tom and Emma thing. I absolutely think the world of her.

- Tom Felton

3. Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor

While we all were crushing on the Duke of Hastings, Regé-Jean said that his celeb crush was no other than his costar in the series Bridgerton, Phoebe Dynevor. Now we know where the "I burn for you" thing came from.

I think everything you need to know is on camera. That's why we presented it so beautifully for you — all the sparks that flew off of the beautiful scripts that we were handed — and so I think that the sparky scripted material are more than enough.

- Regé-Jean Page

4. David Harbour and Winona Ryder

David revealed that his Stranger Things costar Winona was his high school crush. He even said that working with her was like a dream for him. And that is how David 'harbours' his feelings for Winona, when there is unmistakable chemistry between their characters Jim Hopper and Joyce Byers. Jopper, forever.

I do feel like there are moments where you fall in love with Winona.

- David Harbour

5. Lana Condor and Noah Centineo

Lana revealed that before starting work on To All The Boys I've Loved Before, she definitely "felt something" for Noah. But, just like another high school comedy IRL, they "kind of made a contract and set boundaries" so that they could work and not get caught in relation-shit. I can see the end of the film as despite all odds and a lot of drama, these two Hollywood stars reunite in the rain and kiss.

I felt that for the show to do well, we had to be best-friend professionals. I am glad to have reached this agreement with Noah, since the movie turned out great But we still have a spark.

- Lana Condor

6. Tom Holland and Elizabeth Olsen

Yeah, we definitely adore Tom and Zendaya as a couple, but the former said in an interview that he'd like Scarlet Witch aka Elizabeth to be Spider-Man's love interest from all Marvel characters.

I think Scarlet Witch is pretty hot, you know. I think Elizabeth Olsen's super hot and really nice, as well! She was really nice to me at the premiere. So yeah, probably Scarlet Witch.

- Tom Holland

7. Woody Harrelson and Elizabeth Banks

If Hunger Games had a fantasy romance sequel, it should definitely show Effie Trinket and Haymitch ending up together. And also because Elizabeth and Woody revealed that they both had a crush on each other. While for Elizabeth working with him was a dream, Woody feels that he loves her as a person.

I have a crush on Elizabeth Banks, I'm not going to lie. I think she's a beautiful woman, I think she's a marvelous actress, and I just love her as a person. She's as fun as can be.

- Woody Harrelson

8. Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Arjun Kapoor said that his first crush was Kareena Kapoor, and they ended up working together as a couple in the film Ki & Ka, which was a dream for the former. Kareena knew about it and said, "Arjun claims that he's my biggest fan. He's a mad man! He says he knows and has watched every movie of mine and mugged up all my dialogues."

My first crush was Kareena. When I met her for the first time, I realised that she looks even better without make-up. However, there was no one reason why I had a crush on her. She has just always been a spectacular woman.

- Arjun Kapoor

9. Diljit Dosanjh and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Another admirer of Kareena, Diljit said that he had a crush on Kareena. They have worked in two films together, Udta Punjab and Good Newzz. Diljit went a step ahead with professing his admiration towards Kareena as he created a song Kylie+ Kareena.

When a fan meets his idol he doesn’t speak much, but I have created a song only for her.

- Diljit Dosanjh

10. Alia Bhatt and Shahid Kapoor

Alia has worked with Shahid in the movie Shaandaar and revealed that he was her childhood crush. She became obsessed with him ever since she saw him in Ishq Vishq.

It was a childhood crush. I was 10 when I saw Ishq Vishq and for an actor to be so good in those days meant a lot to an impressionable girl like me.

- Alia Bhatt

11. Ranbir Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit

While Ranbir is a major crush for many like me, his first crush was Madhuri Dixit. He got the opportunity to work with her in the song Ghagra in the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

The first woman who gave me heartbreak was Madhuri Dixit when she got married. Just the fact that I got an opportunity to dance with her and to see her on the sets (of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani) was amazing.

- Ranbir Kapoor

When it's not meant to be, it's not meant to be.