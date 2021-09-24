You will be familiar with this process if you have ever written anything? You start and get going and when you finish, you let your piece marinate a bit. Then you come back to look at it from a fresh perspective and realise just how much it sucks. Well, it happens to actors as well!

1. Emraan Hashmi- Good Boy Bad Boy

Hashmi has never been shy about voicing his opinion, be it about films or co-stars, if he has an opportunity to speak, he will. Staying true to himself, the actor also said during an interview that Good Boy Bad Boy was one movie he was not very proud of.

2. Katrina Kaif - Boom

Katrina has been quite vocal about how she didn't like the way her debut film was perceived in India. The actor was residing in the UK when she signed the film and had no idea that the film won't be catered for the Indian masses.

3. Ranbir Kapoor- Roy

Kapoor has always had a very loyal fan following in the country. He always understands the assignment and has given a string of hits. That said, he has previously expressed regret at making Roy, a movie that was not very well received.

4. Shahid Kapoor - Shaandaar

In an ideal world, the movie in question would have been Kabir Singh but, according to Shahid Kapoor, it's Shaandaar he truly regrets doing.

5. Saif Ali Khan - Humshakals

If you haven't watched this Sajid Khan film, take Saif Ali Khan's advice and don't. He did not like that movie. Nobody did. It was regressive and unfunny.

6. Robert Pattinson - Twilight

Pattinson might have become a bit of a household name due to the movie series but he has minced no words to describe how much he hated Edward Cullen.

He’s the most ridiculous person…. the more I read the script, the more I hated this guy…Plus, he’s a 108-year-old virgin so he’s obviously got some issues there.

- Robert Pattinson

7. Ben Affleck - Daredevil

Affleck actually loves the character, which is why he made the film in the first place. But things don't always work out the way you want.

Part of it was I wanted for once to get one of these movies and do it right–to do a good version. I hate Daredevil so much.

- Ben Affleck

8. George Clooney - Batman & Robin

Clooney has famously admitted thinking that he had single-handedly destroyed the franchise with this one film. He hates it with some passion as well.

It was a difficult film to be good in. With hindsight, it’s easy to look back at this and go ‘Woah, that was really shit and I was really bad in it.

- George Clooney

9. Jessica Alba- Fantastic Four & The Rise of Silver Surfer

The misogynistic treatment Alba had to endure at the hands of the director is well documented. At one point, they said they were going to CGI her tears because she wasn't crying pretty enough. Following the movie, Alba reportedly said F**k it, I don't care anymore."

10. Ajay Devgn- Rascals

In an interview, Devgn said that he knew the film was going to flop while they were shooting for it. He also admitted having never seen Rascals or Himmatwala to this day.

11. Govinda- Kill Dil

If you watch the film, you can tell that the veteran actor absolutely hated the role. He even admits it saying that it was his family that made him sign the film because they thought he would be left behind if he didn't.

12. Vir Das - Mastizaade

Das makes a set out of his dislike for the film during one of his Netflix specials. In an interview he even said:

The reason Mastizaade failed was because it was a bad movie. Indians need to draw the line between what happens onscreen and offscreen as well.

- Vir Dad

13. Katherine Heigl- Knocked Up

Heigl said that the film, despite being a box office success was very sexist in nature and exaggerated the characters played by woman, which is why she found it very hard to love it.

14. Shia LaBeouf- Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

The actor might have made his name from the Michael Bay movies but he wasn't a fan of this particular one. LaBeouf has gone on record saying that he felt like the film had lost all heart and was just a bunch of robots fighting themselves.

15. Halle Berry- Dark Tide

Halle Berry is dope AF. That's just a fact. It's why she can straight up call her own movie, f**kall.

You don't expect [a movie] to be as bad as it is sometimes. Then it comes out, and you think, 'F--k. That's what I did?'

Sometimes you gotta shitty things for money. You can't always blame actors for bad movies. At least, they are admitting their bad career choices!