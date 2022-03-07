Based on Taarak Mehta’s weekly column called Duniya Ne Undha Chasma in Chitralekha magazine, there’s no doubt that this sitcom made a home in their audience’s heart ever since it first aired in 2008. Needless to mention, this hilarious show is one of the longest-running sitcoms in the country.

Apart from its rib-tickling dialogues and light-hearted storyline, it’s the brilliant characters of the show that literally stole our hearts. However, there have been a number of actors who quit the show over the period of years. And today, we have compiled a list of those actors. Read on.

1. Disha Vakani AKA Dayaben

It was this lead character who made the audience fall in love with her rib-tickling dialogues and accent. Soon after giving birth to her daughter in 2017, the actor took a maternity break to raise her child. However, according to the story track, her character is shown to be on a pilgrimage with her mother.

2. Bhavya Gandhi AKA Tipendra Tapu Jethalal Gada

The child actor, who rose to fame with his character in the show, became one of the most popular and highest-paid child artists in the television industry back then. After being associated with the show for 8 long years, the actor walked out of it in order to pursue a full-fledged career in movies. In an interview, he revealed:

Going forward, I want to take up projects, which are not repetitive of what I have already done. I am just levelling myself now. I do not have any mandate as such in terms of what will I take up or not. My motive is to do good work.

3. Neha Mehta AKA Anjali Taarak Mehta

As per reports, the actor quit the left due to disagreements on set. After being associated with the show for 12 years, she was open to making a comeback on the show. However, that couldn't materialize. In an interview, she revealed:

Yes, that happened. I wanted to consider my return. But I want certain decorum and conduct to change on the set. Majority and pressure work in today’s times but then, I shouldn’t be looking into that and spoil my mind.

4. Gurucharan Singh AKA Roshan Singh Harjeet Singh Sodhi

In an interview, the actor revealed that his father had undergone surgery around the time he left the show. Apart from that, there were a number of other things he had to address and hence, he quit the show. Another report suggested he left the comedy show due to issues related to payment.

5. Jheel Mehta AKA Sonalika Sonu Aatmaram Bhide

Even though she was one of the most popular characters on the show, the actor quit the show mid-way as she wanted to focus on her studies. Apparently, she even scored above 90% in her 10th exams, after quitting the show.

6. Monika Bhadoriya AKA Bawri Dhondulal Kanpuria

The actor, who was one of the most entertaining characters on the show, reportedly quit due to differences with the makers. The actor was apparently dissatisfied with the pay package she was being offered.

7. Nirmal Soni AKA Dr Hansraj Baldevraj Hathi

After starting his career as a theatre artist, his breakthrough came when he bagged the role of the doctor in this sitcom. Although the reason for his exit from the show is not clear, some reports suggest that he left after a disagreement he had with the makers.

8. Dilkhush Reporter AKA Roshan Kaur Sodhi

The actor apparently bagged the rib-tickling role right after her wedding and because of the tight shooting schedule, she was unable to give any time to her private life. Apart from that, her health started deteriorating as well. Therefore, she decided to quit the show.

Which of these Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors do you miss the most?