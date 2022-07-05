After watching comedy movies like Ready or Kya Kool Hai Hum, it's clear that comedy on screen is a hard nut to crack. We yearn for the era of Sridevi and Juhi Chawla, where their effortless comedy gave us a lot of chuckles.

Even the actors agree comedy is a more difficult genre than any other. Nonetheless, a few actresses in Bollywood have made comedy seem effortlessly funny on our screens and deserve praise for it!

1. Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta is the first name that pops into my head when it comes to good comedy. From Badhaai Ho to Panchayat, one cannot unsee how epic her joke timings are. The latest web series Panchayat clearly marked how Neena Gupta can succinctly be funny. Sure, she has aced many other roles, but we cannot wait to see more of her in comic projects.

2. Tabu

Tabu leaves no stones unturned when it comes to giving jaw-dropping performances. From Hera Pheri to Andhadhun, she gracefully carries her comic characters on screen. Suffice to say- Tabu has convinced us that she can do more comedy.

3. Kangana Ranaut

From Queen to Tanu Weds Manu, Kangana has given us some faultless comic performances. We couldn't help but chuckle and relate to Rani's character in Queen.

4. Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan has given us some brilliant women-centric films. Her latest flicks- Sherni & Jalsa, talked about many important issues in our Indian society. But movies like Ghanchakkar and The Dirty Picture prove how she can pull off comedy so well.

5. Sheeba Chaddha

Talk about good comic timing, and who could do it better than Sheeba Chaddha. Her latest flick Sharmaji Namkeen is the latest example of her unblemished comedy.

6. Seema Pahwa

While we often see characters getting typecasted in Bollywood, Seema Pahwa proved otherwise. With Gangubai Kathiawadi and Badhaai Do, Seema proved she has mastered the art of doing layered roles. Well, we would love to watch more of her in comedy flicks.

7. Sunita Rajwar

Watching Sunita Rajwar in Panchayat was a delight. Even with the limited time on screen, she gave us some chucklesome time on screen. Her outstanding performance in the web series Gullak shows what kind of gem she is for Bollywood.

8. Supriya Pathak

Supriya Pathak is best known for her character Hansa. With hilarious dialogues and timing, Hansa Parekh would truly demolish all of us with her humour. Over the years, Supriya has given us some outstanding performances, but we all miss seeing her doing comedy, right?

Well, Bollywood needs to give women more chances in the comic genre- including more screen timing and more comic female characters. Because these performances confirm how talented these actresses are!



