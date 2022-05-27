While comedy may seem effortless or simple when viewed on screen, it is unquestionably a hard nut to crack. If that weren't the case, Bollywood would have a lot more great comedies than it does now. Before you slam us for stating so, let me clear this up: we cannot regard films like Masti (and its sequels), Housefull (and its needless sequels), or Pyaar ka Punchnama to be decent comedies for the sake of good cinema.

While there are some fantastic classic comedy flicks in Indian cinema that you can watch over and over again, the newer batch of films in the genre isn't quite as great. However, we are pleased to see that a handful of films and web series, such as Stree or Gullak, are taking the genre into uncharted territory and showcasing exceptional actors who can instantly make you laugh.

But one constant in Hindi comedy projects is the undervaluation of female actors with exceptional wit and charm. Only a few names spring to mind when you think of women comics who appeared in mainstream Hindi films, and even though prominent heroines like Sridevi or Juhi Chawla excelled at presenting their comedic side, they rarely received acclaim for it.

We keep gushing over the humorous acts of artists like Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Vijay Raaz, who indisputably do a fantastic job, while actors like Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, and Neena Gupta go unnoticed despite their hilarious performances. But, in a league that still appears to be driven by men, we unearthed a rare gem, Sunita Rajwar, who is finally getting her due.

Although Panchayat's Bhushan alias Banrakas, portrayed by Durgesh Kumar, is by far the best character introduced this season, his wife, played by Rajwar, is just as entertaining. She not only ably supports the main ensemble, but also adds her own appeal to the screenplay while delivering the writer's quirky dialogues.

The actor, who has a limited body of work, has a knack for playing intriguing and distinctive characters. She has nailed characters like that nosy pados wali aunty we've all met or the unpleasant relative, no matter how brief the screen time.

In another popular comedy series, Gullak, she played an unnamed neighbour who could be obnoxious but never boring. There isn't a single time when Bittu Ki Mummy appears in a scene we don't get a kick out of it. Sunita Rajwar, in fact, received a well-deserved Filmfare Award in 2021 for Best Supporting Actress for her work in the web series.

Aside from her performances in these web series, the 52-year-old actor has also starred in films like Stree, Bala, and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, in which she played genuinely remarkable characters. Despite playing supporting roles, the incredibly talented actress made the most of every opportunity she had.

Rajwar's great screen presence is enhanced by the fact that she has always acted in films with a stellar ensemble yet has never been pushed to the sidelines. Although nearly every character is created with the intention of being memorable, only a few actors are capable of making them noteworthy.

It would not be a stretch to say that Sunita Rajwar is one of those artists in Bollywood who has the gift to do so. She is fantastic in all forms, whether as Bittu ki Mummy or Pintu ki Mummy. And, as much as we enjoyed her work in the recent projects, we can't wait to see more of Sunita Rajwar, in perhaps longer roles.