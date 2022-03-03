What do we look for in a good film or show? A good plotline and a solid star cast, almost always does the trick. And so, there are some actors who come together and end up creating something unforgettable on screen.

For instance, I think we can all agree that if Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Supriya Pathak and Pankaj Kapoor were in one project together, they would absolutely demolish the audience with their work!

And with Pankaj Kapoor and Supriya Pathak's daughter Sanah Kapoor's wedding taking place, there has been a lot of chatter around this very same thing.

During the wedding ceremony, these four legendary actors ended up clicking a picture together and Twitter couldn't hold back on how great they looked in one frame. So many twitizens were beyond thrilled at the idea of seeing them together in a movie:

Though if we look back in time, we'll see that some or the other combination of these four has been seen together in movies and shows such as Idhar Udhar, Mirch Masala and Love Per Square Foot.

Somebody cast them together in a film please. pic.twitter.com/XWKrVBQQ4m — Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantansunnyg) March 2, 2022

So much acting talent under one roof at this wedding!

Seema & Manoj Pahwa, Supriya & Pankaj Kapur, Ratna Pathak & Naseeruddin Shah & ofcourse @ShahidKapoor. https://t.co/bkeQWkITOa — Nithya 👩🏻 (@rao_n101) March 2, 2022

So much talent & brilliance in one frame. https://t.co/BHS0XrZ1Ce — Nandini C Sen (@NandiniCSen) March 3, 2022

Rare and adorable ❤️ https://t.co/5hBoSJQfs8 — Deep Human (@DeepHuman4) March 3, 2022

Galaxy of excellent performers in single frame👏👏 https://t.co/o5HpqjdQG5 — Anuj Alankar (@Anujalankar9) March 2, 2022

wow, wow. can someone just photoshop farooque shaikh and deepti naval into this picture? the finest ever https://t.co/vXP2qPnW47 — CuttingChai (@EkBrunMaska) March 2, 2022

Mirch Masala,

Mandi,

The Perfect Murder,

Masoom,

Bazaar,

Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron,

Idhar Udhar,

Maqbool,

Finding Fanny,

Love Per Square Foot,

Ram Prasad Ki Terhvi .

Have watched a mix and match of these greats over the years. When can we watch them together in a story? https://t.co/x2KY1QvOqa — CinemaandbeyonD (@CinemaandbeyonD) March 2, 2022

Great actors in one frame.. https://t.co/EzNCUfC8Iw — Krutika ;)🍋🍈 (@Krutika_patel8) March 2, 2022

And along with this conversation, people also voiced an observation. It's that Naseeruddin Shah seems to be resembling Albert Einstein in the picture. We think it looks pretty darn cool TBH.

Here for Naseer sahab as a Chacha Chaudhury/Einstein mashup. https://t.co/DvUmq2x93T — Abhishek (@pusillanimix) March 2, 2022

Wow! Einstein has ties to the Indian film industry 😃



But seriously family dinners must be such a riot in this house ❤ https://t.co/eLmJa75CTc — Ziba Bhagwagar (@howbza) March 2, 2022

For a moment I thought that's einstein with Ratna ma'am 😭 https://t.co/iY9saqLsqP — jAZz (@weirdsinceborn) March 3, 2022

Naseeruddin Shah is beginning to Albert Einstein! 😃 https://t.co/47dgj5nElN — Kiran Balakrishna (ಕಿರಣ್ ಬಾಲಕೃಷ್ಣ) (@KiranBalak) March 3, 2022

Yes please, someone make a film with all four of them together.