It seems we're currently right in the middle of the Panchayat Season 2 wave. This means that, the Deepak Kumar Mishra-directed web series is currently one of the most loved shows and with good reason. From the plotline to the cast, to how well the characters have been written, Panchayat is doing great.

We got to see some brilliant performances in the show. One of them being Durgesh Kumar's portrayal of Bhushan or Banrakas.

Durgesh Kumar has been hard at work in the industry for nine years and has played several interesting characters. The actor hails from Darbhanga, Bihar and is an NSD graduate.

Though acting was never Mr. Kumar's first choice, like a lot of desi kids, he was encouraged to pursue engineering. But when that plan did not work out, he went on to explore acting.

It was during that time my elder brother suggested that I do theatre for my personality development. I followed it and started doing theatre at Sri Ram Centre of Performing Art and started enjoying it. Simultaneously, I did Hindi (Hons) from IGNOU. After that, I made it to the National School of Drama and then joined a few repertoire companies. It was through these repertoires I got a chance to work with Imtiaz Ali in his 2014 film Highway.

- Durgesh Kumar told Indian Express

Durgesh Kumar's acting success certainly did not come easy. In an interview with Indian Express, he spoke about struggling to live in a city like Mumbai while barely getting any acting gigs and roles. And how he took up a few other jobs, kept his head down and simply kept working at his craft, until it finally led him to a place of due recognition.

After Highway, I did a few web series like Candy, Bichho Ka Khel, Candy, Bhaut Hua Samman, but I still had to go for an audition. I was never directly offered the role. I also faced multiple rejections which was quite frustrating. But then the struggle never ends for an actor.

- Durgesh Kumar told Indian Express

Surprisingly, he wasn't even sure of whether Panchayat would be getting a second season, but the show's casting director Anmol Ahuja believed in his talent and skills and called him in for season 2.

You'll be glad to know that we'll be able to see more of Durgesh Kumar in upcoming projects such as Bhakshak and Ittu Si Baat.