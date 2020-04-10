Social distancing is no longer an option due to this crisis. In fact, it is so important right now that we have been seeing ads about it almost everywhere. And some of these ads are extremely creative in nature, stressing on that fact that we all need to stay the hell away from each other.

Case in point, this particular ad with ping pong balls, released by the Ohio Department of Health attempts to show how easy it becomes for the virus to spread and infect us all if social distancing is not followed.

Easily one of the best social distancing ads I’ve seen pic.twitter.com/9WhhTHmdPc — 𝙹𝚘𝚜𝚑 𝙶𝚛𝚞𝚋𝚋𝚜 (@JoshuaGrubbsPhD) April 9, 2020

While admittedly, this is not the most biologically accurate ad, it comes pretty close tp show the impact the virus can have if we do not maintain distance.

The creator of his ad has also posted videos of how they made the ad.

A lot of people have been asking how we did the @OHdeptofhealth video (aka - the Mouse Trap project). Here's an iPhone clip of our first "shot", which took 8 hours to set up. pic.twitter.com/3xxjiiz2N5 — Andy Nick (@nickAD) April 9, 2020

So watch this and follow its example or you'll be condemning yourself and possibly others to the horrible consequences of getting this information.