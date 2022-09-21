I am not here to lecture on anything, but cheating in a relationship is the worst bruh! And it reveals more about the cheater and their insecurities than the partner they cheat upon.

The major constraint of being a celebrity is that personal and public life can become blurry many a time. One simple mistake can land celebs in deep trouble. If the news of infidelity between a celebrity couple breaks into the media, it is bound to become sensational and create a scandal.

That being said, here are 9 celebrities who’ve been caught cheating on their partners.

1. Adam Levine admits he “crossed a line.”

Adam Levine has been married to Behati Prinsloo, a Namibian Model, since 2014. The couple has two baby girls together while also expecting their third one.

The news of Adam cheating broke in the media when an Instagram model, Sumner Stroh, claimed she had a year-long affair with the musician in a viral TikTok video. She also put up screenshots of texts from Adam in the video. After the news went viral, the musician put up an Instagram story denying any affair but admitting to exchanging “flirtatious texts” during a “regrettable period of my life.”

2. Hrithik Roshan allegedly cheated on his ex-wife, Sussanne Khan.

While nothing conclusive ever came out, we all remember the sensational 2016 controversy between Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan. The actress alleged she had a passionate affair with the actor during the making of Krrish 3. However, both Hrithik and Sussanne maintained there was no truth to the actress’ allegations, and their divorce was amicable and not because of any infidelity.

3. Prince Charles was involved with Camilla while being married to Princess Diana.

Back in the day, the now-King Charles III got married to Lady Diana Spencer in 1981. The couple had two children together – Prince William and Prince Harry. However, the duo shared a turbulent relationship, and it was alleged that the Prince was romantically involved with his now-wife and Queen Consort Camilla; while being married to Princess Diana.

In 1995, the Princess also gave a sensational interview on BBC where she claimed, “There were three of us in this marriage.” Even Prince Charles later admitted he remained faithful and honourable in the marriage, “Until it became irretrievably broken down, us both having tried.”

4. Apparently, Ranbir Kapoor cheated on Deepika Padukone while the two were dating.

After the release of Bachna Ae Haseeno, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor were rumoured to be dating. The former had also inked a tattoo abbreviating the actor’s name on the backside of her neck. We were all adoring the new Bollywood Jodi when the couple split up, and the news of the actor cheating surfaced in the media.

Deepika accused Ranbir of cheating in their relationship. Reportedly, later the actor also admitted to infidelity and stated, “Yes, I have cheated, out of immaturity, out of inexperience, out of taking advantage of certain temptations, out of callousness.”

5. Kristen Stewart had cheated on Robert Pattinson.

For most of us, Edward and Bella make it to our list of favourite fictional couples. The icing on the cake was to know that the Twilight co-actors were actually dating in real life. Until things went awry and the photos of Kristen making out with her Snow White and the Huntsman director, Rupert Sanders, broke into the media. Unsurprisingly, what followed was a break-up of the couple highly enamored by the public. Kristen also publicly apologized for her “momentary indiscretion.”

6. Boney Kapoor had cheated on his first wife, Mona, for Sridevi.

Boney Kapoor got married to Late TV Producer Mona Shourie in 1983. The couple had two children together – Arjun and Anshula Kapoor. However, the news of Boney’s affair with the Late Actress Sridevi had broken in the media while the producer was already married to Mona. The actress was also pregnant before the marriage. The producer separated from his wife in 1996 and married Sridevi the same year. Reportedly, Boney once revealed, “In fact, I had confessed to my ex-wife that I’m in love with her. I couldn’t hold myself back”

7. Allegedly, Brad Pitt had cheated on Jennifer Anniston for Angelina Jolie.

Bradd Pitt got married to Jennifer Anniston in 2000. The couple separated five years after the marriage. At the time, there were many speculations about the actor’s romantic involvement with his Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-star, Angelina Jolie, whom he married years later. However, the couple announced their separation denying such speculations.

That same year, Brad Pitt posed with Jolie for W Magazine in a 60-page portfolio shoot called the “Domestic Bliss.” Reportedly, Aniston reacted to the photoshoot in an interview with Vanity Affair, “Is it odd timing? Yeah. But it’s not my life. He makes his choices. He can do—whatever. We’re divorced, and you can see why.”

8. Dharmendra fell in love with Hema Malini while he was already married to Prakash Kaur.

The legendary actor Dharmendra got married to Prakash Kaur in 1954 at just the age of 19. The actor fell in love with Bollywood’s dream girl, Hema Malini, even when he already had four children with his wife. He then married Hema Malini in 1980 without separating from his first wife and converting his religion. Prakash has never really explicitly shared her feelings, her side of the story, and maintained a private life away from the cameras.

9. Jay-Z had cheated on Beyonce, the singer later forgave him.

Jay Z and Beyonce have been married since 2008. Everything appeared all hunky-dory in their marriage until a video of their massive lift fight broke in the media. There were also rumours of infidelity in the marriage. Beyonce accused him of unfaithfulness in her albums. Even Jay Z later confessed to cheating citing that a difficult childhood prompted him to shut down emotionally.

Seeing some of our favourite celeb couples separating because of infidelity is heartbreaking, but what can we really do about it. Unfaithfulness in a relationship is the effing worst. While some couples break ties over it, others go for redemption. Which path would you choose?