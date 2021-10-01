It's safe to say that Adam had the most beautiful character growth in the third season of Sex Education. He went from being a bully to standing up for the boy he loves and finally coming to terms with his sexuality. 

Source: Netflix

Adam even leant how to write a poem, all for Eric. Who, spoiler alert, cheated on him! *cue the tears* 

We went from saying "Eric deserves better," to saying "Adam deserved better", because let's face it, he was ready to give it all for the person he loves. 

And it collectively broke our hearts to watch him distraught, crying alone on that bridge. 

Source: Netflix

Especially his beautiful, simple and gut-wrenching poem that Rahim read out for the viewers. 

A boy I don’t like told me to write from the heart. 
I didn’t know what that meant because 
I never knew I had one 
I never knew I had a heart 
‘Til you said you kissed a boy I haven’t met.  

I'm not crying, you are. 


Then I knew I had a heart.
Because I thought it might stop.
And when I thought my heart might stop beating 
I realised it had always been there. 
But it didn’t know how to feel, 
Until I thought about losing you.

I knew we wouldn’t last forever 
I was waiting for this day 
But I hope we can fix things. 

And if we can’t 
I will always thank you 
For showing me 
I have a heart. 

If you've ever been heartbroken, you know what it feels like to love someone and still hate them. To still miss them, and be mad at them. And that's why Adam's poem put all of those feelings into words. 

P.S. I'm not the only one shipping Adam and Rahim, right? Their chemistry was undeniable and "fucked-over by Eric" seems like good common ground. 