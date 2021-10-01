It's safe to say that Adam had the most beautiful character growth in the third season of Sex Education. He went from being a bully to standing up for the boy he loves and finally coming to terms with his sexuality.

Adam even leant how to write a poem, all for Eric. Who, spoiler alert, cheated on him! *cue the tears*

We went from saying "Eric deserves better," to saying "Adam deserved better", because let's face it, he was ready to give it all for the person he loves.

i felt so bad for adam he went through more pain than what he deserved to. he had kids make fun of him for being with a guy, felt pressured by eric many times when he is trying to figure things out, gets cheated on and broken up with and all he wants is to be better #SexEducation pic.twitter.com/rT3iutXYdY — alfie (@barcharvina) September 17, 2021

do i like the whole bully to lovers thing they did with adam and eric? absolutely not. am i in SHAMBLES over the poem adam wrote? yea 100% — sad daddy (@dadd_ilf) September 30, 2021

thinking about how adam was learning how to write a poem for eric while eric cheated on him and was planning on breaking up with adam BYE — raniya (@raniya_ahmd) September 23, 2021

And it collectively broke our hearts to watch him distraught, crying alone on that bridge.

Especially his beautiful, simple and gut-wrenching poem that Rahim read out for the viewers.

A boy I don’t like told me to write from the heart. I didn’t know what that meant because I never knew I had one I never knew I had a heart ‘Til you said you kissed a boy I haven’t met.

no because adam's poem is actually so good, pretty sure i cried while hearing it the first time during the show https://t.co/qzkbqOzige — hannah 🍠 (@pennyspuppy) September 27, 2021

Last night I finished watching sex education, and this poem from Adam at last is the most beautiful character development in a series I have ever seen, the show is an absolute beauty, I loved every piece of it, cried almost in every episode. pic.twitter.com/jPgATCW3kV — Rakshit Agarwal (@rakshitagarwall) September 30, 2021

I can’t get enough of Adam’s poem in Sex Education Sn3...gives me all kinds of butterflies 🦋 pic.twitter.com/Pu4ozbunnh — 2HOT2HANDLE🌈 (@queer_bud) September 28, 2021

I'm not crying, you are.



Then I knew I had a heart. Because I thought it might stop. And when I thought my heart might stop beating I realised it had always been there. But it didn’t know how to feel, Until I thought about losing you.

I knew we wouldn’t last forever I was waiting for this day But I hope we can fix things.

And if we can’t I will always thank you For showing me I have a heart.

"I hope we can fix things and if we can't, I will always thank you for showing me I have a heart" oh Adam #SexEducation pic.twitter.com/xqa04IEpOF — S (@fullyperplexed) September 18, 2021

the most underrated thing in sex education is adam’s poem — urpi (@icymowse) September 25, 2021

If you've ever been heartbroken, you know what it feels like to love someone and still hate them. To still miss them, and be mad at them. And that's why Adam's poem put all of those feelings into words.

okay Netflix ! I have a big theory, it's gonna be ADAM & RAHIM. — Yhangong 💚💜 (@smolgiii) September 27, 2021

P.S. I'm not the only one shipping Adam and Rahim, right? Their chemistry was undeniable and "fucked-over by Eric" seems like good common ground.