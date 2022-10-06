Adipursh and Brahmastra are among the latest Bollywood films that are buzzing a lot of conversations about VFX in Bollywood. The audience seems to have a never-ending conversation about how poor visuals and CGI have been a part of Bollywood for a long time now.

I mean, after watching the Baahubali series, is it too much to ask for visually good content? We have taken a look back at the VFX disasters of old Bolly films and how it continues to remain the same.

1. Adipursh

Adipursh recently launched its teaser, and it was enough to disappoint the audience. The movie is slated to release in theatres on January 12, 2023. But the janta is already calling out the poor quality of visuals, and many found weird similarities with movies like Avengers, Lord of the Rings, and more.

Inside #Adhipurush office:



Director: We need a dragon.

VFX Team: Sure we copy Game Of Thrones?

Director: No it has to look unique. Make it's face look like Jared Leto's Morbius.

VFX Team: Sir there are so many references. Don't do this.

DIRECTOR: IT IS MORBIN TIME. pic.twitter.com/7ONJK6jSpH — Sahil Shah 🇮🇳 (@SahilBulla) October 4, 2022

2. Krish 3

Even though the Krish series has been a huge part of our childhood, the third part was ruined for us because of poor visuals. While the audience also pointed out that there was nothing new to watch, and many sequences were inspired by The Batman series.

Krish 3 VFX looks like an internship project by an Arena Multimedia Kid — Varun Bhardwaj (@Bardgonewrong) August 5, 2013

3. Nayak

The movie had great potential and talked about the issues of the common man. No doubt, the trio of Anil Kapoor, Amrish Puri, and Paresh Rawal gave us a stellar performance. But the creative team just had to ruin the movie by turning Amrish and Paresh into snakes for this romantic song.

4. Aabra Ka Daabra

This movie has made comparisons with the Harry Potter series when it was released. But it turned out to be a disaster of inspiration and managed to ruin our childhood. Lol.

5. Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani

A one of a kind disaster in the history of Bollywood. Even though it starred Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty, Aftab Shivdasani, Arshad Warsi, Manisha Koirala, Raj Babbar, and many interesting actors it was a massive flop. And well, you know the reason why!

Even these scenes from the 2002 cult classic 'Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani' had better VFX than whatever the hell's going on in that 'Adipurush' trailer. #AdipurushMegaTeaserReveal pic.twitter.com/2rqjAkDu6P — Samiran Mishra (@scoutdesk) October 2, 2022

6. A Flying Jatt

The movie starred Jacqueline Fernandez and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles and turned out to be a misadventure of superheroes in Bollywood. Call it a low-budget VFX film or a poor decision the movie didn’t go well with the audience.

If I cud ever name a worst superhero film then I wud say A Flying Jatt. Again the VFX r bad, story is bad and the action is bad as hell! — Amandeep Singh (@gifty_man) August 26, 2016

7. Kalank

Remember the bullfight sequence in the movie that defied a lot of things in Bollywood? Well have a look:

#Kalank #KalankReview

Thangbali ki nazayaz aulad – Bullbali!

Audiance confused, ye fight scene hai ya comedy. Kangana ke ghode se zyada tugbak gugbak Kjo ka bull laga. Wah re vfx 👏 pic.twitter.com/y6GixwFU0R — NoGobarPlease (@Bakwas_BandKarr) April 17, 2019

A Twitter user also spotted another VFX blunder in the movie.

Guys, at @DharmaMovies @NGEMovies and makers of #Kalank who has done the VFX – I want to know the name of the person. Seriously, what is this? 🤦

Period Drama k Naam pe kuch bhi bechoge@karanjohar @abhivarman

Such Bland CGI & VFX atleast Hand ko toh real rakhte#TitleJustified pic.twitter.com/jJHlCxNYkf — Anshul Gupta (@oyegupta_) April 3, 2019

Movies like Brahmāstra and RRR are hope that Bollywood can pull off VFX well, so why not give it a fair shot?