Adipursh and Brahmastra are among the latest Bollywood films that are buzzing a lot of conversations about VFX in Bollywood. The audience seems to have a never-ending conversation about how poor visuals and CGI have been a part of Bollywood for a long time now.
I mean, after watching the Baahubali series, is it too much to ask for visually good content? We have taken a look back at the VFX disasters of old Bolly films and how it continues to remain the same.
1. Adipursh
Adipursh recently launched its teaser, and it was enough to disappoint the audience. The movie is slated to release in theatres on January 12, 2023. But the janta is already calling out the poor quality of visuals, and many found weird similarities with movies like Avengers, Lord of the Rings, and more.
2. Krish 3
Even though the Krish series has been a huge part of our childhood, the third part was ruined for us because of poor visuals. While the audience also pointed out that there was nothing new to watch, and many sequences were inspired by The Batman series.
3. Nayak
The movie had great potential and talked about the issues of the common man. No doubt, the trio of Anil Kapoor, Amrish Puri, and Paresh Rawal gave us a stellar performance. But the creative team just had to ruin the movie by turning Amrish and Paresh into snakes for this romantic song.
4. Aabra Ka Daabra
This movie has made comparisons with the Harry Potter series when it was released. But it turned out to be a disaster of inspiration and managed to ruin our childhood. Lol.
5. Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani
A one of a kind disaster in the history of Bollywood. Even though it starred Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty, Aftab Shivdasani, Arshad Warsi, Manisha Koirala, Raj Babbar, and many interesting actors it was a massive flop. And well, you know the reason why!
6. A Flying Jatt
The movie starred Jacqueline Fernandez and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles and turned out to be a misadventure of superheroes in Bollywood. Call it a low-budget VFX film or a poor decision the movie didn’t go well with the audience.
7. Kalank
Remember the bullfight sequence in the movie that defied a lot of things in Bollywood? Well have a look:
A Twitter user also spotted another VFX blunder in the movie.
Movies like Brahmāstra and RRR are hope that Bollywood can pull off VFX well, so why not give it a fair shot?