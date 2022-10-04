Adipurush has been the most anticipated film of the year, and its teaser has already created a lot of buzz on social media. Featuring Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, the movie is based on Ramayana.

Helmed by Om Raut, the teaser of the film has garnered a lot of reviews on social media but not for a positive reason. People are disappointed with the VFX of Adipurush and think it’s losing the originality of the story. From calling out the poor visuals to the representation of characters, people have called out many things in the movie.

Mr @omraut please don't release the movie with this kind of graphics. It's worst than ever. Half the #Adhipurush teaser looks very gamish. Please upgrade the graphics multifold. #Adhipurush #Adhipurushteaser #cartoon — vinay sagar (@Vnay_Sagar) October 2, 2022

Someone on Reddit gave us a scene-by-scene compilation of how Adhipurush has similar visuals from Hollywood movies and we couldn’t agree more. There are many visuals from the teaser that netizens think are borrowed from movies like Avengers, Lord of the Rings, and more.

People have expressed their disappointment in the comment section and here’s what they have to say:

The movie is made on a whopping budget of Rs 300 crore and is slated to release on January 12, 2023.