Om Raut’s Adipurush released on the 16th of this month, and ever since then, the audience has been largely upset at its misrepresentation of our mythology. And as we all know, the VFX and the dialogues are under the most amount of scrutiny.

As soon as the movie came out, the internet couldn’t stop posting clips of the poorly written dialogues.

One of those dialogues is this one by Hanuman ji where he says, ‘Kapda tere baap ka. Tel tere baap ka. Aag bhi tere baap ki. Toh jalegi bhi tere baap ki’ Which, because of the large amount of ridicule, was later changed to, ‘Kapda teri Lanka ka… toh jalegi bhi teri Lanka.‘

And since these dialogues have been a huge topic of discussion, viewers have found an old clip of Shree Maan Amogh Lila Prabhu saying ‘Ghee kis ka – Raavan ka, kapda kiska – Raavan ka, Aag kis ki – Raavan ki, Jaali kis ki – Raavan ki.’ Which is strikingly similar to the dialogue by Hanuman ji.

Here, take a look at the video yourself.

And here’s how people have responded to the video:

What do you think about this video?