Adipurush – now that we hear this title, all we think about is how people called out movie’s terrible visual effects and cringe dialogues. I mean, what does kapda tere baap ka, tel tere baap ka, aag tere baap ki aur jalegi teri baap ki even mean?

Hanuman while Burning Lanka in Adipurush



Kapda tere baap ka, Tel tere baap ka, aag tere baap ki, aur jalegi teri baap ki



After the backlash, the makers and the writers decided to change the dialogues that were offensive and were hurting religious sentiments.

The team applied to the Central Board of Film Certification for the changes in the movie and under Film Certification Rules (Rule 33), the board accepted their request.

As per the board, the changes in dialogues have not affected the movie’s duration.

Here is the list of original and changed dialogues, take a look:

1.

Old Version: Tu andar kaise ghusa… tu jaanta bhi hai kaun hoon main.

New Version: Tum andar kaise ghuse… tum jaante bhi ho kaun hoon main.

2.

Old Version: Kapda tere baap ka… toh jalegi bhi tere baap ki.

New Version: Kapda teri Lanka ka… toh jalegi bhi teri Lanka.

3.

Old Version: Jo hamari beheno ko haath lagayenge, unki Lanka laga denge.

New Version: Jo hamari beheno ko haath lagayenge, unki Lanka mein aag laga denge.

4.

Old Version: Mere ek sapole ne tumhare iss sheshnaag ko lamba kar diya.

New Version: Mere ek sapole ne tumhare iss sheshnaag ko samapt kar diya.

In an official statement, the team wrote that they value the input of the public and the audience and hence, have decided to make alterations to the film’s dialogues.

“The makers are revisiting the said dialogues, ensuring to resonate with core essence of the film and the same will reflect in the theaters in the next few days. This decision is a testament that inspite of unstoppable collections at the Box Office, the team is committed and nothing is beyond the sentiments of their audiences and harmony at large.”

We hold immense gratitude for your valuable perspectives and thoughts! Your constant love and support is what keeps us going ❤️ Jai Shri Ram 🙏



