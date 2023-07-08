Adipurush has been surrounded by controversies ever since it hit the theatres, owing to its lack of effort, research, and substandard visual effects in the movie.
Manoj Muntashir, the co-writer of the movie, has been called out by the audience, on multiple occasions, because of the cringe dialogues he wrote for the characters.
Taking to his social media handle, the writer issued an apology to the audience for hurting their sentiments.
The writer’s apology came after the Allahabad High Court questioned the dialogues and directed a notice to the writer, demanding an explanation within a week’s time.
Needless to mention, the audience was angry too and here’s what they wrote:
The court also bashed The Censor Board, questioning why was the movie allowed to be released with such dialogues in the first place.