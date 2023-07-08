Adipurush has been surrounded by controversies ever since it hit the theatres, owing to its lack of effort, research, and substandard visual effects in the movie.

Manoj Muntashir, the co-writer of the movie, has been called out by the audience, on multiple occasions, because of the cringe dialogues he wrote for the characters.

Taking to his social media handle, the writer issued an apology to the audience for hurting their sentiments.

मैं स्वीकार करता हूँ कि फ़िल्म आदिपुरुष से जन भावनायें आहत हुईं हैं.

अपने सभी भाइयों-बहनों, बड़ों, पूज्य साधु-संतों और श्री राम के भक्तों से, मैं हाथ जोड़ कर, बिना शर्त क्षमा माँगता हूँ.

भगवान बजरंग बली हम सब पर कृपा करें, हमें एक और अटूट रहकर अपने पवित्र सनातन और महान देश की… — Manoj Muntashir Shukla (@manojmuntashir) July 8, 2023

The writer’s apology came after the Allahabad High Court questioned the dialogues and directed a notice to the writer, demanding an explanation within a week’s time.

Needless to mention, the audience was angry too and here’s what they wrote:

He knew this and just waited for movie to be remove from theatres so that distributors won’t get angry on his comment and it doesn’t decrease the BO collection. — Sunny 😎 (@being_sunny1) July 8, 2023

ये काम तो पहले ही दिन करना चाहिए था , लेकिन तब तुम तो इंटरव्यू में ज्ञान दे रहे थे दुनिया को ये तो मास्टरपिस बना दिया है हमने🤣🤣 — Raja Babu (@GaurangBhardwa1) July 8, 2023

Bhushan Kumar reading this pic.twitter.com/gWM7IqlnIT — Akash (@vaderakash) July 8, 2023

अब बहुत देर हो चुकी है, जन भावनाओं के जख्मों पर नमक छिड़कते समय अपनी बर्बादी का भविष्य ध्यान नहीं आया, अब जहां दिखोगे तुम्हारा जनता मुंह काला ही करेगी, फिर भी माफी की गुंजाइश छोड़नी है तो पहले अपने नाम से मुन्तशिर हटा ….. — Amit Sharma अमित शर्मा (@indiaamitsharma) July 8, 2023

The court also bashed The Censor Board, questioning why was the movie allowed to be released with such dialogues in the first place.