Long before the world was heated about Manoj Muntashir’s work for Adipurush, we were enjoying the lyricist’s work in songs. From Baahubali, Ek Villain and Kapoor & Sons to Kaabil and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Manoj Muntashir has given us some of the most soulful songs to jam to. Here, take a look at what we’re talking about.
1. Galliyan, Ek Villain
2. Teri Mitti, Kesari
3. Saathi Rey, Kapoor & Sons
4. Besabriyaan, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story
5. Kaun Tujhe, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story
6. Kaise Hua, Kabir Singh
7. Kuch Din, Kaabil
8. Bandeya, Sardar Ka Grandson
Which of these are your favourites?
