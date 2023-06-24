Enough has been said about the dialogues in Adipurush. They were bad, offensive and cringe – we hardly see a solution. So, instead of feeling disappointed, it’s better that we try to make the best of this situation. One way is to ignore the dialogues and watch the film on mute – but then, people start focusing on the VFX. Now, an even better idea is to put them on something that makes some sense. Maybe, a film with great VFX, appropriate casting, and one that talks about avenging evil. Marvel’s Avengers series?

So, we put all cringy and offensive Adipurush dialogues on scenes from Avengers: Infinity War & Endgame. Take a look:

1. ‘Cos Thanos ke bande had trespassed Earth.

Adipurush Dialogues on Avengers

2. Odin putr: Kapda, tel, aag, sab tumhara. Bass, Stormbreaker mera.

Avengers: Endgame

3. Thanos was such a bully. See!

Avengers: Infinity War

4. More like, Asgard laga denge.

5. Avengers: Anant Yudhh

Adipurush Dialogues on Avengers

6. Doctor Strange apne future ke liye kaleen bichhate hue.

Adipurush Dialogues on Avengers

7. Captain America to Captain America.

Adipurush Dialogues on Avengers

8. Guardians Of Galaxy freelancing to hold Thanos hostage.

Adipurush Dialogues on Avengers

9. Doctor Strange: *tries to protect the time stone*

Tony Stark: Stick this down the garbage disposal.

Adipurush Dialogues on Avengers

10. Just Hulk, hulk-ing.

Adipurush Dialogues on Avengers

11. No?

Adipurush Dialogues on Avengers

12. Okay, I can’t not cry.

Adipurush Dialogues on Avengers

13. Thanos would know how THAT feels.

Adipurush Dialogues on Avengers

14. This just goes with the entire premise.

Adipurush Dialogues on Marvel Movies

15. Tony Stark, if he lived in West Delhi.

Adipurush Dialogues on Avengers

Should Manoj Muntashir write for Marvel?