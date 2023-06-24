Enough has been said about the dialogues in Adipurush. They were bad, offensive and cringe – we hardly see a solution. So, instead of feeling disappointed, it’s better that we try to make the best of this situation. One way is to ignore the dialogues and watch the film on mute – but then, people start focusing on the VFX. Now, an even better idea is to put them on something that makes some sense. Maybe, a film with great VFX, appropriate casting, and one that talks about avenging evil. Marvel’s Avengers series?

So, we put all cringy and offensive Adipurush dialogues on scenes from Avengers: Infinity War & Endgame. Take a look:

1. ‘Cos Thanos ke bande had trespassed Earth.

2. Odin putr: Kapda, tel, aag, sab tumhara. Bass, Stormbreaker mera.

3. Thanos was such a bully. See!

4. More like, Asgard laga denge.

5. Avengers: Anant Yudhh

6. Doctor Strange apne future ke liye kaleen bichhate hue.

7. Captain America to Captain America.

8. Guardians Of Galaxy freelancing to hold Thanos hostage.

9. Doctor Strange: *tries to protect the time stone*

Tony Stark: Stick this down the garbage disposal.

10. Just Hulk, hulk-ing.

11. No?

12. Okay, I can’t not cry.

13. Thanos would know how THAT feels.

14. This just goes with the entire premise.

15. Tony Stark, if he lived in West Delhi.

Should Manoj Muntashir write for Marvel?