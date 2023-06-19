Among the many things that people didn’t like about Adipurush, the dialogues top the list. People have different reactions – where some find them cringe, and others, disrespectful. Of course, these reactions also came out in different ways, which hurt the writer. So, Manoj Muntashir Shukla, the writer who penned the dialogues for the film, shared his response.

Agar koi hamari beheno ko chedega to unki Lanka laga denge – Hanuman



Just a sample from the cringe fest dialogues of Adipurush💀 — MohitVerse (@comicverseyt) June 16, 2023

In a Twitter post, Muntashir mentioned that he wrote around 4000 lines of dialogues, and received backlash for 5 specific lines. But, there was no praise for the rest of his work, which hurt him. He added that people were fast to judge his work, and a lot of the backlash was extreme. The writer mentioned the songs in the film, and his other work, adding that that also describes him.

Have you not heard the song ‘Jai Shri Ram’? Didn’t hear ‘Shivoham’? Haven’t heard ‘Ram Siya Ram’? I have also written ‘Teri Mitti’ and ‘Desh Mere’. Manoj Muntashir Shukla

रामकथा से पहला पाठ जो कोई सीख सकता है, वो है हर भावना का सम्मान करना.

सही या ग़लत, समय के अनुसार बदल जाता है, भावना रह जाती है.

आदिपुरुष में 4000 से भी ज़्यादा पंक्तियों के संवाद मैंने लिखे, 5 पंक्तियों पर कुछ भावनाएँ आहत हुईं.

उन सैकड़ों पंक्तियों में जहाँ श्री राम का यशगान… — Manoj Muntashir Shukla (@manojmuntashir) June 18, 2023

According to him, people took to the internet and reacted in ways that were indecent and offensive. And there’s clearly a lot of emotion involved, both ways. So, the writer finally added that he respects viewers’ feelings, and so the makers have decided to change some dialogues. These changes will be added and revised this week, which sounds like a good idea.

“I can give countless arguments in favor of my dialogues, but this will not reduce your pain. Me and the producer-director of the film have decided that some of the dialogues which are hurting you, We’ll revise them, and they’ll be added to the film this week.” Manoj Muntashir Shukla

These dialogues are definitely not the writer’s best work, and then there was a specific tone and language expected from the film. So, all this emotion makes sense.